Few arrests in midst of Capitol chaos increases prosecution challenge

The fact that hundreds of rioters were able to walk away from the Capitol building after Wednesday's takeover will make criminal prosecutions more challenging, said D.C.'s acting U.S. attorney.

With images of hundreds of rioters freely walking the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, sitting in offices of elected lawmakers, stealing items and leaving the seat of American democracy without being arrested, seared in the nation’s collective memory, D.C.’s acting U.S. attorney said prosecutions will be more challenging.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C., said: “I’m not going to play Monday morning quarterback, but the scenario has made our job difficult.”

No law enforcement source, including from U.S. Capitol Police, has detailed why officers chose not to use zip ties on rioters that they observed as the chaos was taking place.

Typically, from observing decades of protests in the nation’s capital, mass arrests require significant law enforcement manpower and coordination — neither of which were present, as rioters pillaged “The People’s House.”

U.S. Capitol Police were overwhelmed and not prepared with backups to deal with the possibility of President Donald Trump’s supporters breaking into the building.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told WTOP he was “sickened” by watching the unrest, and ex-D.C. police chief Charles Ramsey said U.S. Capitol Police “failed the country.”

Thursday afternoon, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said he would resign next week.

While specifics of police priorities in securing members of Congress and staff, protecting the Capitol building, and immediately arresting rioters likely won’t be known until ongoing investigations and possible congressional hearings are held, Sherwin said prosecutions will be more daunting, since hundreds of suspects just walked away.

“We have to go through video footage to try to identify them, then charge them, and then try to execute their arrest,” said Sherwin. “That has made things challenging.”

By Thursday, Sherwin said his office had brought 55 cases.

In anticipating requests to compare and contrast the pursuit of justice in the U.S. Capitol riots with last summer’s racial justice protests, he provided numbers: “Over 36 weeks, from spring to fall, we charged roughly 174 cases in the District, criminally,” Sherwin said. “Over 36 hours, we’ve already charged 55 cases.”

“I’m just trying to give you a comparison to how aggressive and seriously we’re taking this,” Sherwin said, adding that investigations aren’t only focused on criminal activity inside the U.S. Capitol.

More serious charge are possible, including insurrection and seditious conspiracy, Sherwin said. Investigators will consider the roles of people at the rally preceding the U.S. Capitol siege at which speakers, including President Trump, urged the crowd to fight.