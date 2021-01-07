CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
DC Mayor calls Capitol siege ‘act of domestic terrorism’

Jack Moore

January 7, 2021, 12:07 PM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the siege on the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were formally counting electoral votes an “act of domestic terrorism and sedition.”

Bowser on Thursday said of the initial response by U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday, “clearly there was a failure there.”

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said a total of 6,200 National Guard members would be in D.C. by the weekend. The entire D.C. Guard was mobilized, plus support from Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York.

In addition, a 7-foot non-scalable fence is being erected around the Capitol and will stay in place for the next 30 days.

Bowser has already issued a declared a public emergency that lasts through the presidential inauguration Jan. 20.

