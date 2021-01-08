FBI offering up to $50K for information on DNC and RNC pipe bombs

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information tied to pipe bombs found at the DNC and RNC on Capitol Hill.

The FBI said it wants to find those responsible for placing pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and at the Democratic National Committee during Wednesday’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington’s Field Office tweeted that it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of “the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6.”

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of two suspected pipe bombs with wires at the Republican National Committee headquarters, located at 310 First St., SE, and the Democratic National Committee headquarters at 430 South Capitol St., SE, the FBI said.

The distance to walk between the RNC and the DNC takes about five minutes.

The FBI posted a photo on Twitter of a person wearing a face mask, gray hoodie, black pants and black gloves, dragging a black rectangular object with one hand.

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

But the law enforcement agency did not specifically state if it considers the person in the picture a suspect.

Anyone with information about the devices is asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324 or submit tips online.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said it also is seeking help from the public in identifying the people who made “unlawful entry” into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday too.