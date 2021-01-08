Virginia Democrats call on Sen. Chase to resign after deadly Capitol riot

Virginia Senate Democrats called for Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase to resign Friday, saying that the gubernatorial candidate empowered "a failed coup d’état" after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Virginia Senate Democrats called for Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase to resign Friday, saying that the gubernatorial candidate empowered “a failed coup d’état” after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“She galvanized domestic terrorists who violated the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon through riots, destruction and desecration, joining them on their march to Capitol Hill,” the Democrat Caucus wrote in a statement.

“She has unequivocally committed insurrection, and the 14th Amendment to that same Constitution charges us with the responsibility of holding her accountable. … It is in the best interest for the Senate of Virginia and her constituents to resign.”

Five people — including a Capitol Police officer — have died in the wake of Wednesday’s assault.

Chase’s official Facebook account was suspended Friday, according to multiple media reports, for posting false information. Even after the violence at the Capitol, Chase had posted to her account, “We need to replace weak-kneed Republicans with a new brand of Firebrand Republicans.”

Chase said Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on the social media site for 30 days. She said she’s also banned from doing live video or buying advertisements for 60 days.

She also called the Virginia Senate Democrats’ statements “laughable.”

Chase is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governorship.

Read the Virginia Senate Democrats’ full statement below:

“As we all watched in shock and disbelief at the insurrection in Washington, DC, Senator and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase was horrifyingly empowering a failed coup d’état. She galvanized domestic terrorists who violated the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon through riots, destruction, and desecration, joining them on their march to Capitol Hill.

“For someone who defends herself and the insurrectionists she calls ‘patriots’ with the Constitution, she either willfully or unwittingly doesn’t understand what her sworn oath to defend it actually means. She has unequivocally committed insurrection, and the Fourteenth Amendment to that same Constitution charges us with the responsibility of holding her accountable.

“Senator Chase has not demonstrated either good judgment or leadership for Senate District 11 or the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is in the best interest for the Senate of Virginia and her constituents to resign.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.