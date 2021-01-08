INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Local News » Family of Capitol Police…

Family of Capitol Police officer who died of injuries after riots has a request

Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP

January 8, 2021, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday of injuries suffered in the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Courtesy Sicknick family)

The family of Brian D. Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after suffering injuries in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, issued a statement Friday asking the public and the media “to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue.”

The Capitol Police said Sicknick, 42, suffered injuries while “physically engaging protesters” as mobs overran the Capitol on Wednesday. He died Thursday night.

D.C police and the FBI will investigate Sicknick’s death as a homicide.

Sicknick’s family said, in a statement from his brother, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown.”

The statement made clear the family wants the focus placed on Sicknick, whose lifelong dream was to become a police officer.

Sicknick was born in South River, New Jersey, the youngest of three brothers. He joined the Air National Guard and, according to another statement from the family, served during Operation Enduring Freedom and Phase II of Operation Desert Shield in 2006.

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008 and lived in Northern Virginia.

He was passionate about rescuing dachshunds in his spare time, his family said.

The family also thanked “Brian’s law enforcement family for their kindness, compassion and support during this difficult time.”

Sicknick is survived by both his parents, his two brothers and a longtime girlfriend of 11 years.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up