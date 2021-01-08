Family of Capitol Police officer who died of injuries after riots has a request

Brian Sicknick's family asked the public and the media "to respect our wishes in not making Brian's passing a political issue."

The family of Brian D. Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after suffering injuries in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, issued a statement Friday asking the public and the media “to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue.”

The Capitol Police said Sicknick, 42, suffered injuries while “physically engaging protesters” as mobs overran the Capitol on Wednesday. He died Thursday night.

D.C police and the FBI will investigate Sicknick’s death as a homicide.

Sicknick’s family said, in a statement from his brother, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown.”

The statement made clear the family wants the focus placed on Sicknick, whose lifelong dream was to become a police officer.

Sicknick was born in South River, New Jersey, the youngest of three brothers. He joined the Air National Guard and, according to another statement from the family, served during Operation Enduring Freedom and Phase II of Operation Desert Shield in 2006.

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008 and lived in Northern Virginia.

He was passionate about rescuing dachshunds in his spare time, his family said.

The family also thanked “Brian’s law enforcement family for their kindness, compassion and support during this difficult time.”

Sicknick is survived by both his parents, his two brothers and a longtime girlfriend of 11 years.