TranspoBINGO is back in DC, and you can play for fun and prizes

Go have fun and try new things around D.C. without using your car, and you might win a prize. The TranspoBINGO game is underway in the District this week for a seventh year.

“The goal of TranspoBINGO is to get people out and about the city via public and active transportation,” according to the game’s co-creator, Erin Palmer. “That means non-car travel. That’s everything from bus to Metro, riding a bike, walking.”

The game has a new theme every year, and this year’s is “Play Your Way Through the City.”

“Think about moving around the city like you’re on a playground or a game board, and have some childlike wonder for the things that we encounter day to day,” Palmer said.

Each bingo square contains a different challenge. For example, travel to a neighborhood or small business that you haven’t before, transport something weird from one place to another, thank a transportation hero such as a bus driver, or dress up in matching costumes with friends as you tool around town.

Unlike classic bingo, in TranspoBINGO, you try to tackle as many squares as possible.

Players are encouraged to post about their adventures in real time on social media, using hashtag #TranspoBINGO.

When you’re done, you’re asked to fill out a scorecard detailing which squares you took on and how you met each challenge.

The game ends Thursday with an “Active Transit Social” at Atlas Brew Works Bridge District in Southeast.

“We like to award three big prizes, not just for marking the most squares but for playing creatively and trying new things,” Palmer said.

The prizes include public transportation swag, books, gift cards and more.

“Someone has donated a weekend stay at their house in Deep Creek Lake,” Palmer said.

Anyone can play and there is no entry fee.

