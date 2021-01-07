CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Congress confirms Biden win after Trump mob storms Capitol

January 7, 2021

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 7, 2021, 5:24 AM

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, lights from police vehicles illuminate Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s election triumph Thursday morning, trouncing GOP objections, after a pro-Trump mob assaulted the Capitol in an attack that has reportedly left four people dead.

It was a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Donald Trump in the White House.

What to know Thursday

Election certified

Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the Congressional joint session, announced the Biden-over-Trump tally: 306-232.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by aides.

Twitter locks Trump’s account

Trump’s personal account was locked by the social media company for posting messages that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

Former chief ‘sickened’ by riot

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer told WTOP he would expect to be fired, if he were still in charge when rioters broke windows, breached security and traipsed through “the people’s house.”

“Watching it, I was sickened,” Gainer told WTOP. “It was nearly heartbreaking to see them in the building, and do what they did in the chambers, and the members’ offices — it was equally disheartening to see our Capitol Police officers fighting hand-to-hand and having weapons out.”

DC under public emergency

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order extending the public emergency declared earlier Wednesday for a total of 15 days — until Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.

Bowser’s statement:

Today, First Amendment protests turned violent. Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction. They have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol. Their motivation is ongoing. Today, they sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of Electoral College votes. President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid. Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.

Deaths during riots

One woman who was shot inside the Capitol later died, D.C. police said. She has been identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said she was shot by one of the Capitol police officers who confronted rioters as they entered the building.

Three other people  — one woman and two men — died after medical emergencies on the Capitol grounds.

Nightmare on the Hill

The Associated Press outlined the terror inside the Capitol as the Trump mob assaulted one of America’s most sacred spaces.

“Where are they?” a Trump supporter demanded in a crowd of dozens roaming the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounding on doors.

They — lawmakers, staff members and more — were hiding under tables, hunkered in lockdowns, saying prayers and seeing the fruits of the country’s divisions up close and violent.

Guns were drawn. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies. A Trump flag hung on the Capitol. The graceful Rotunda reeked of tear gas. Glass shattered.

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach

Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

 

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

