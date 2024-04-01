Police ID man killed in Northwest DC shooting in U Street corridor

A man was killed at a shooting in the early hours of Saturday at a bar in the U Street corridor, according to D.C. police.

D.C. police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday at a bar in the U Street corridor, according to D.C. police.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of U Street just before 1:15 a.m., police said.

Officers on patrol in the area said they heard gunshots and immediately responded to a restaurant in that block.

Officers said they located a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds and, despite all lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the man was Kenneth Goins, 43, of Salisbury, Maryland.

Police are looking for two men connected to the U Street shooting, one of which was wearing a white or gray sweatshirt and riding a motorcycle.

Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of U Street, NW. Lookout for (2) males, S-1 wearing a white or gray sweatshirt on a motorcycle. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 27, 2024

The shooting took place just hours after a separate shooting at the Decades nightclub in the Dupont Circle area injured six people late Friday night.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or by anonymous text at 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera, Terik King, Ciara Wells and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.