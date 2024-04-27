Police: Suspect charged in DC nightclub shooting that ‘spilled into the street,’ injuring 6

At least five people were injured in a shooting inside a nightclub in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Northwest D.C. late Friday night.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in a Dupont Circle nightclub shooting stemming from a dispute late Friday night, according to D.C. police.

Rennwel Mantock, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a news release.

Six people were injured in the shooting, which took place in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and 18th Street NW around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Four men and two women were wounded during the shooting. Five of the victims were transported to hospitals to treat non-life-threatening injuries, while one man was treated on scene for a minor graze and refused hospitalization, D.C. police said.

Police also confirmed to WTOP that a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said in a post on X that the incident happened following a dispute that started inside the nightclub and spilled into the street. Police are still investigating if the shooting started in the club or outside.

In a post on X, D.C. Police announced, that “the scene is secure and there is no further threat to the community.”

Multiple news outlets reported that the shooting took place outside of Decades nightclub and that the dispute began inside the business.

A notice of closure was posted to the door of Decades on Saturday, saying it would be closed “for a period not to exceed 96 hours.”

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or by anonymous text at 50411.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera, Terik King, Dana Sukontarak and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

