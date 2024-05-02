Longtime DC restaurant Marcel’s is closing after more than two decades

"Despite our best efforts, Marcel's was unable to reach lease terms with the new building owner and will not be renewing its lease," chef owner Robert Wiedmaier said.

“Despite our best efforts, Marcel’s was unable to reach lease terms with the new building owner and will not be renewing its lease,” chef owner Robert Wiedmaier said.

Marcel’s, located on 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue, is known for its fixed-price menus featuring French and Belgian cuisine.

Marcel’s is part of the Robert Wiedmaier Restaurant Group, whose restaurants include Brasserie Beck, Mussel Bar Arlington and Keystone Korner. A new RW restaurant, Mussel Bar and Grille, opens in Bethesda, Maryland, next month.

The announcement comes barely a week after Marcel’s was honored with The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s 2024 Milestone Award, honoring D.C. restaurants that have reached at least 25 years of continuous operations. In 2009, Wiedmaier was named Washington’s Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association.

Marcel’s holds a top spot on Zagat’s Best Restaurant list and has been in the D.C. Michelin Guide since 2016.

