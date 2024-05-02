Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Barnes & Noble to return to Georgetown in June in a familiar spot

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 2, 2024, 4:23 AM

Street corner
The future site of the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Georgetown. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Barnes & Noble will open its new Georgetown location in D.C. on June 19 in the exact same building where it closed in 2011.

Barnes & Noble will occupy three floors at 3040 M St., NW, a building taken over by a huge Nike store after the bookstore closed.

The Nike store closed last year.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to return to Georgetown,” Barnes & Noble senior director of store planning and design told WTOP in an email. “The new Barnes & Noble will showcase the highly lauded bookstore design seen in the most recent store openings, housing the best books, toys, games and gifts that customers have come to expect from the nation’s premier bookseller.”

The company declined to disclose the length and terms of the lease.

The 49,000-square-foot building is owned by Cara Real Estate and Lincoln Property. The building was constructed in 1929, and was home to Ford’s first auto dealership in the D.C. area. Barnes & Noble has leased the majority of the space.

Barnes & Noble is in growth mode. The company opened 30 new locations last year, and plans to open more than 50 stores this year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

