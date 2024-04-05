Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 5 more teens arrested…

5 more teens arrested in theft, assault at Navy Yard CVS; police seeking additional suspects

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 28, 2024, 2:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Five more teens have been arrested and charged in last Tuesday’s theft and assault at a CVS retail location in the Navy Yard area of Southeast, D.C., police announced Sunday.

The five teens and an unnamed 16-year-old teenager arrested on Saturday, were identified on surveillance footage that D.C. police sought the public’s help to find. The charges are as follows:

  • A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary and conspiracy to commit theft.
  • A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary and receiving stolen property.
  • A 15-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
  • Two 14-year-old males of Southeast, were arrested and charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Both of the female arrestees were also charged with assault for an offense that occurred on the National Mall prior to the retail theft around 8:15 p.m.

The 16-year-old arrested on Saturday was charged with burglary, theft and assault on a police officer.

On Tuesday evening, around 8:45 p.m., a large group entered the store and took items without paying. When confronted by a security guard, someone in the group threw a bottle at the guard, according to a news release from police.

Police are still searching for additional suspects. Photos can be found on D.C. police’s website.

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident or suspects call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up