DC man dead after ‘workplace dispute’ stabbing outside Audi Field

A man is dead after a stabbing outside Audi Field Saturday night. D.C. police said officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of T Street SW.

In a news release, D.C. police said officers responded around 6:22 p.m. to the 100 block of T Street SW on reports of a stabbing.

On the scene, they found 41-year-old Martin Gross Jr. of Northwest with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police detained the suspect in the stabbing, 49-year-old Wali Shabazz of Southwest D.C., nearby the scene. Shabazz has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Police said the two men knew each other, and the stabbing was “the result of a workplace dispute.”

The incident came about an hour before Saturday’s D.C. United’s Major League Soccer match against Seattle Sounders at Audi Field. The team said in a statement the stabbing was an “isolated incident” and it was cooperating with investigators.

