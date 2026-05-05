5 dead, dozens injured in crash on I-95 southbound in Stafford Co.

An early morning crash in Stafford County has killed five and injured over 30.

A damaged coach bus following the Stafford crash on Friday morning which killed five and injured over 30. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) Courtesy Virginia State Police A damaged coach bus following the Stafford crash on Friday morning which killed five and injured over 30. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) Courtesy Virginia State Police Virginia State Police at scene of crash on I-95 southbound in Stafford on Friday morning. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) Courtesy Virginia State Police ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County that killed five and sent more than 30 people to area hospitals early Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened at 2:35 a.m. at the 146-mile marker, near Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Stafford County, where traffic was slowing through a work zone.

A coach bus failed to slow down while approaching the zone and hit six vehicles.

The five people who were killed were inside vehicles hit by the bus. Thirty-four people were transported to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, police said.

Police said charges are pending.

The left side of I-95 southbound remains blocked as police investigate the crash. WTOP Traffic reports drivers are being diverted to Marine Corps Base Quantico (#148).

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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