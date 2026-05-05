5 dead, dozens injured in crash on I-95 southbound in Stafford Co.

Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County that killed five and sent more than 30 people to area hospitals early Friday morning.
Police said the crash happened at 2:35 a.m. at the 146-mile marker, near Marine Corps Base Quantico, in Stafford County, where traffic was slowing through a work zone.
A coach bus failed to slow down while approaching the zone and hit six vehicles.
The five people who were killed were inside vehicles hit by the bus. Thirty-four people were transported to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, police said.
Police said charges are pending.
The left side of I-95 southbound remains blocked as police investigate the crash. WTOP Traffic reports drivers are being diverted to Marine Corps Base Quantico (#148).
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.
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