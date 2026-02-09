Monks’ ‘Walk for Peace’ brings rolling road closures to DC region

Expect rolling road closures in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax counties on Monday and Tuesday, as Buddhist monks continue their "Walk for Peace to D.C."

The “Walk for Peace to D.C.” — which sees Buddhist monks marching on a 120-day, 2,300-mile journey — may make driving around the D.C. region a little more complicated.

Multiple road closures are planned as the monks travel toward D.C. this week.

There will be rolling closures in place as the monks reach the District and head for the Lincoln Memorial. D.C. police said parking won’t be allowed in certain spots and drivers should follow posted signage.

The group is expected to walk into the city from Chain Bridge at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They plan to make it to the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday.

Along the way, rolling road closures could lead to delays. Police are asking for drivers to plan ahead and watch for pedestrians.

On Tuesday, D.C. police said rolling closures will be in place from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. on:

Inbound Chain Bridge

Inbound Canal Road from Chain Bridge to Arizona Avenue, NW

Arizona Avenue, NW from Canal Road to Loughboro, Road, NW

Loughboro Road/Nebraska Ave, NW from Arizona Avenue to American University’s Campus

On Tuesday, rolling closures are expected from 12:30 p.m. through 1:30 p.m. on:

Nebraska Avenue, NW from New Mexico Avenue to Ward Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue, NW from Ward Circle to Macomb Street, NW

Macomb Street, NW from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Wisconsin Avenue between Macomb Street, NW and the Washington National Cathedral

On Tuesday, additional rolling closures will be in place from 2:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m. on:

Wisconsin Avenue, NW from the Washington National Cathedral to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Massachusetts Avenue, NW from Wisconsin Avenue to Sheridan Circle, NW

23rd Street, NW from Sheridan Circle to H Street, NW

On Wednesday, D.C. police said to plan for rolling closures from 9:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. on:

23rd Street, NW from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

A couple of stops are on the monks’ schedule Wednesday, the Peace Monument on Capitol Hill and St. Mark’s Capitol Hill Church. Then the group will head for the Lincoln Memorial.

D.C. police said drivers should watch for rolling closures or delays in those areas from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, rolling closures are expected from 4:30 p.m. through 5:30 p.m. on:

23rd Street, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to G Street, NW

Arlington Co.

Monday, Feb. 9: Arrival is expected in the early afternoon. The official time depends on their progress and well-being.

Depart Alexandria and enter Arlington County along Route 1

Right on Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive becomes 12th Street South

Right on Army Navy Drive

Right on South Joyce Street

Left on Columbia Pike

Right on Washington Boulevard

Right on North Glebe Road

End at Marymount University

Upon arrival, there will be short welcoming remarks from Marymount University President Irma Becerra, followed by brief remarks from the monks. Members of the general public may stand in front of the Administration Building (Rixey Mansion) to watch and listen. The remarks are expected to last about 5 to 10 minutes. No additional public events are planned afterward.

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Expected to begin at 7 a.m.

Depart Marymount University. No public event scheduled there.

Right on North Glebe Road

Right onto Chain Bridge Road

Exit Arlington County

For safety reasons, spectators are asked not to line the route on Tuesday along North Glebe Road, from North River Street to Chain Bridge Road.

Already, the monks have passed through parts of Fairfax, Alexandria and Arlington counties in Northern Virginia.

