Some Bethesda streets will soon turn into a ‘streetery’

Valerie Bonk

June 7, 2020, 9:56 AM

Bethesda, Maryland, is getting creative when it comes to making more space for diners while outdoor dining is the only option in the state due to the coronavirus.

They’re calling it a “streetery.”

The Bethesda Urban Partnership is organizing the creation of additional restaurant seating outdoors in the downtown area.

Most “Bethesda Streetery” dining areas will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting Wednesday, June 10.

Tables will be placed at least 6 feet apart.

Only four people will be allowed at each table at one time and tables will be cleaned after each use, according to the partnership.

The Bethesda Streetery will temporarily close some local streets.

The dining areas will be located on:

  • Woodmont Avenue between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue
  • Veterans Park at the corner of Norfolk and Woodmont avenues
  • Cordell Avenue between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers
  • Norfolk Avenue between St. Elmo and Cordell avenues
  • Norfolk Avenue between Cordell and Del Ray avenues

The hours for the Bethesda Streetery on Cordell Avenue will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

