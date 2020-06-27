Fifth weekend of DC protests marked by calm and oppressive heat after contentious week

Protests spurred by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May continue for a fourth week in the District.

Temperatures in the 90s on Saturday seem to have tamped down some of the energy roiling streets and parks around D.C. in the last week.

After a contentious week of protests spurred by the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, protesters came out Saturday, in a different mood compared to the week that just ended.

WTOP will be covering developments in the fifth weekend of protests in the District, which began Saturday morning with the Black Mamas March that began along Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Navy Memorial Plaza.

There are a number of events Saturday but through the mid-afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, the atmosphere has been calm so far.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez will be reporting throughout the day and evening, checking in with different protest groups between Pennsylvania Avenue, Black Lives Matter Plaza and eventually making his way to a “No More Cops in our Community” march at Dupont Circle.

Alvarez noted that the Mamas March was illustrated by the scene of women pushing strollers with one fist raised, as their children in the strollers also had their fist raised. The group was walking the few blocks to the National Mall.

St. John’s Episcopal Church is the current focal point for the Metropolitan Police Department, or D.C. police, on a hot day where interactions between the police and protesters have been generally sparse so far.

Alvarez said that a “constant and visible police presence” has been guarding the church around the clock, which is also protected by a concrete barrier and metal fencing similar to the one wrapping around Lafayette Square.

“Seemingly after the incident with the graffiti on the face of the church on Monday, there has suddenly been a vast surge in the interest of law enforcement to protect that building at all costs,” Alvarez reported.

Alvarez pointed out that this comes weeks after the May 31 arson attempt at St John’s when a small fire set in the church’s basement before D.C. Fire and EMS extinguished it.

There was no law enforcement presence by St. John’s in weeks that followed, according to Alvarez, who said protesters set up barbecues right outside the church and even puts signs on the structure earlier in the month. Now, Alvarez said you can’t stand anywhere near it.

It’s a contrast with the former epicenter of clashes between police and protesters in Lafayette Square right across the intersection of 16th and H Street from St. John’s.

Alvarez said there is no longer a riot line and the police presence is closer in proximity to the White House with spotlights illuminating the intersection at night.

Around 4 p.m., Alvarez reported that roughly 100 people had gathered in Meridian Hill Park to begin a march down 14th Street in the direction of Freedom Plaza.

Labeled as a “theater march” by Alvarez, which he classified as a smaller march often organized over social media, he said they tend to march throughout the City and feed into a larger gathering somewhere else in downtown D.C.

The march was at the intersection of 15th Street and U Street, before Alvarez said they headed east on U St. while chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

Unlike other marches that have weaved through the District, Alvarez reported there were no police who were out in front or trailing the protesters who were closing and opening traffic to make way for the demonstrations.

Protesters were simply walking between cars on their marches, which had stopped to allow them to pass, according to Alvarez.

Instead, Alvarez said that three protesters stood in the middle of U St. and were guiding traffic around the march.

Children and parents walked in the “Mamas March” on Saturday, June 27, along Pennsylvania Ave. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

At the fencing that has been recently re-installed around Lafayette Square after protesters attempted to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson earlier this week, Alvarez said new posters and banners have been attached.

One, he said, stated: “Vote out Racism,” with a caricature of President Donald Trump. Another one read: “Tell D.C. Council, ‘fund school foods, de-fund cops.'” Next to that sign, he said, are dozens of images of Black men and women who have been victims of police use of force.

In addition to the signs, after a contentious week in Black Lives Matter Plaza, Alvarez noted that ice cream trucks are back selling cool treats on a muggy day. They were not there earlier in the week when police used a show of force, smoke canisters and pepper spray to disperse the crowds agitating to take down the Jackson statue.

Alvarez, in a report, called the trucks: “the ultimate sign of de-escalation.”

Alvarez was there nearly one month ago when, after a mostly peaceful first night of protests and walks throughout the District on May 29, protesters clashed with secret service and U.S. Park Police throughout the day along Pennsylvania Avenue near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 30. The scene around Lafayette Square became even more charged, and violent, on the night of May 31, prompting the District to institute curfews starting with the night of June 1.

That evening, just before the curfew, the U.S. Park Police, Secret Service and other agencies used chemicals and smoke canisters to clear the north side of Lafayette Square, close to St. John’s Episcopal Church, just ahead of President Donald Trump’s walk, bible in hand, to the church.

A contentious few days followed, but later that week, city workers from the District painted a massive Black Lives Matter stencil along 16th Street NW at the intersection with H Street NW. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza, and it became the hub for weeks of mainly peaceful protests calling attention to the treatment of African-Americans by police in the United States.

Last Friday, after a peaceful day of Juneteenth celebrations, protesters pulled down and burned a statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate brigadier general, in Judiciary Square.

Then, Monday night, protesters set their sights on a statue near the White House honoring former President Andrew Jackson — who was a slaveholder and oversaw the forcible removal of Native Americans from the South — and the Emancipation Memorial in Lincoln Park.

The protesters attempted to pull down the statue to Jackson with ropes and chains, but were repelled by law enforcement using crowd dispersal tactics.

President Donald Trump, who chose to hang Jackson’s portrait in the Oval Office, tweeted a wanted poster featuring multiple suspects believed to be involved in the attempt to topple the statue with the threat of up to 10 years in prison for those found guilty of vandalizing monuments.

MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences! @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/mrLyxbWNvq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Trump later announced via Twitter that he signed an executive order “protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues — and combating recent Criminal Violence.”

The order calls on the attorney general to prosecute any person or group that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial or statue to the fullest extent of the law. Federal law authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the “willful injury” of federal property.

Heavy fencing and barricades have been erected around the statues in D.C. Unarmed National Guardsmen were also sent to provide extra security for the monuments this week.

In recent days, however, the protests and attention have moved east of the Capitol Building, into the Capitol Hill neighborhood’s Lincoln Park, which features a prominent statue of Abraham Lincoln emancipating a slave.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork, Zeke Hartner, Ken Duffy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.