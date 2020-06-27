Summer squall rips through DC area, downs trees

A short but severe burst of thunderstorms descended upon the D.C. region Saturday, leaving downed trees, clogged roadways and at least one damaged home.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli reported wind damage in Chevy Chase, Maryland, when a tree fell on a home on Jones Bridge Road.

Prinzivalli said there were seven downed trees throughout the District.

A flash flood warning went into effect for north central D.C., southeastern Montgomery County, Maryland and northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland shortly before 5 p.m.

The flash flood warning was canceled around 6:30 p.m., but the Sligo Creek in Tacoma Park rapidly rose above the flood stage of 5.5 feet just after 6 p.m., according to Prinzivalli.

Prinzivalli also said there were reports of trees down in Bethesda, including one on a house, with wind damage reported as far as Gaithersburg.

That wider reach of the storms seemed to be a theme, with some Annapolis residents getting hit hard by the storms as well.

⁦@WTOP⁩ ⁦@hhowardWTOP⁩ Extremely severe thunderstorm just now here in Annapolis Maryland pic.twitter.com/5pYvdXKJCt — steve nash (@stevenash35) June 27, 2020

Isolated storms are still possible Saturday evening and more storms could hit Sunday.

