DC protests over death of George Floyd unfurl into 4th day

Minutes before D.C.’s Monday night curfew, President Donald Trump threatened the use of the U.S. military if states did not have more control over the widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for air as a Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck last week.

DC curfew in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday

D.C. police loaded up vans of protesters near 16th and I streets after the 7 p.m. curfew Monday. In Lafayette Square near the White House, there was heavy police presence in the area and protesters have largely left the scene.

Several people have gathered in other parts of the city. Hundreds of Marchers on Florida Avenue NW headed toward Adams Morgan before being cornered at 15th and Swann streets, where police used flash bangs to disperse marchers.

We are trapped between 14th & 15th Streets on Swann St NW. Cops at both ends of the street even in the alleys. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/xFHfaK3Rb4 — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 2, 2020

In Georgetown, several shops have been boarded up in anticipation of any activity that may spill in the area Monday night.

Most store fronts on M Street in Georgetown tonight are boarded up as dusk falls pic.twitter.com/U0dXb3TXya — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 2, 2020

The protests rolled into a fourth day amid an extended curfew imposed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The curfew runs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Metro also ended its rail and bus services earlier, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Also after 7 p.m. a few protesters walked up to the police and managed to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the commander, with the protesters agreeing to march away from the White House, WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez reported.

Protesters had been congregating at Lafayette Square and on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Just before 6 p.m., pepper spray was used at the barricade in Lafayette Square while protesters were kneeling, causing them to scatter and clear the area.

Tear gas just deployed at 16th & H Streets, police in riot gear & on horseback pushed the crowd back to Connecticut Av #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/LOd2UC5nmH — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 1, 2020



A short while later, Trump gave a brief address at the White House Rose Garden and walked across Lafayette Square to be photographed in front of a church that had been burned during Sunday night’s protest.

Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide

Trump spoke from the Rose Garden ahead of the D.C. curfew, saying he was taking “swift and decisive action to protect our great capital.”

“What happened in this city last night was a total disgrace,” Trump said. “We are putting everybody on warning. Our 7 o’clock curfew will be strictly enforced.”

“I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail,” Trump added.

Afterward, he walked over to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had suffered fire damage in a protest this week. Law enforcement used tear gas and deployed flash bangs to clear the protesters who had been peacefully gathered from the area.

Pepper spray used at the barricade in Lafayette. I didn’t see what caused it but it happened while people were kneeling. Calls to “regain your composure” and refrain from throwing things followed, again I’m seeing an effort to avoid a conflict. pic.twitter.com/JPTMVLtXDS — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 1, 2020

What does the curfew mean in DC?

#NOW: A fourth consecutive day of protests over George Floyd’s death is starting near the White House after a second night of clashes and damage in downtown Washington. It’s calm in Lafayette at the moment with about a hundred chanting at armored Secret Service and Park Police. pic.twitter.com/jObcg5B7n7 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 1, 2020

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser offered more guidance on the curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights during a briefing Monday afternoon.

Voters may still go to the polls after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Election workers are also able to be out after curfew, going to and from work to their home. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Bowser also said that more federal assets can be expected to be deployed around the city that will focus on federal properties and monuments.

She expressed concerns about the presence of these assets but said, “We recognize they are helpful for monuments and memorials.” A number of national monuments around the city were vandalized during the Saturday night protests, the National Parks Service confirmed.

After outbreaks of destruction and violence during the protests, Bowser said Monday that while “we applaud the American spirit of protest,” the city will not “allow the continued destruction of our hometown by people who are coming here to protest or by D.C. residents.”

Among the stores damaged during Sunday’s protests were a looted liquor store in Foggy Bottom, a Giant Food store in Shaw and a Sephora in Gallery Place. In Friendship Heights and Tenleytown, many stores were boarded up Monday, including a Target — which was hit — and a Rodman’s specialty store on Wisconsin Avenue.

Earlier in the day, Newsham warned those in the District that, except for journalists and those serving essential functions, people violating the curfew will be arrested.

“If you are not a member of the media or you do not have an essential function, you can anticipate that local police and federal police will take you into custody,” Newsham said. “That is a warning. And I am hopeful that that warning will be shared with everybody who is listening.”

D.C. police said they made 88 arrests Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday.

Bowser urged residents to stay home and only go out for essential work. “Keep you and family safe by doing so,” she said.

Asked if it would be OK to walk their dogs after the curfew, Bowser said, “I want everybody to use common sense and good judgment.”

Bowser said that police are interested in people who are “destroying our city,” and they will be where there are necessary. “So, if you show up at the Target, and you mean to loot and create mayhem, you’re going to get arrested,” she said.

Bowser also fielded questions on the start of Sunday’s curfew at 11 p.m., and she said that they knew there were people who were “hellbent on destruction” no matter what time the curfew started.

Curfew in place as DC enters 1st full week of Phase One reopening

Chef Geoff Tracy owns restaurants Chef Geoff’s, a popup Chef Geoff and Tortilla Coast in D.C. and Lia’s in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

He said on Friday and Saturday night his restaurants saw some forward momentum when they reopened their outdoor seating areas.

“Now unfortunately, for the really bad apples, they’re trying to use that seating and stuff to break windows,” Tracy said.

While his restaurants were not damaged during the unrest, Tracy said his popup location at 22nd and M streets had people knocking on the windows, while his manager was inside closing up.

“She basically shouted them off. She’s OK, she’s pretty angry at them,” he said.

With nightly curfew, Tracy sent his staff home early Monday night, and he was still deciding if and when any of the restaurants will reopen on Tuesday.

“’It is a big step back, and I feel really sad for the business owners. I feel really sad for the legitimate protesters. I feel sad for the entire Washington, D.C. community,” Tracy said.

National response

Protests have erupted across the country in response to Floyd’s death.

City and state officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers, enacted strict curfews and shut down mass transit systems to slow protesters’ movements, but that did little to stop parts of many cities from again erupting into mayhem.

Protesters in Philadelphia hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, officials said. People in more than 20 California cities smashed their way into businesses and ran off with as much as they could carry: boxes of sneakers, armloads of clothes, and cellphones, TVs and other electronics.

In Minneapolis, a tanker truck driver drove into a massive crowd of demonstrators. No protesters appeared to be injured, and the driver was arrested.

As the protests grew, Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton, who called for “overwhelming force” against violent demonstrators.

Trump also slammed governors across the nation Monday. He derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters.

Trump spoke to governors on a teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials, telling the local leaders they “have to get much tougher” amid nationwide protests, and criticizing their responses.

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.”

This came after Secret Service agents had rushed Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades.

The president spent nearly an hour in the bunker designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks, according to a Republican close to the White House, who was not authorized to publicly discuss private matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The account was confirmed by an administration official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.