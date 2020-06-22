Arrests, injuries after DC police clear camps around Black Lives Matter Plaza

Videos on social media show dozens of D.C. police on bicycles shouting to “move back” and moving the crowd up onto the sidewalk.

Four officers are injured and two people are under arrest after a skirmish erupted Monday afternoon around Black Lives Matter Plaza in downtown D.C.

D.C. police said officers were clearing camps that were set up in and around the plaza at 16th and H streets Northwest during the ongoing protests.

Police are unclear about what led to the officers’ injuries, but they deny reports from protesters on Twitter that pepper spray was used against the crowd.

It’s also unknown for what those two reported arrests were made.

Happening rn pic.twitter.com/C1TyLjHC3M — Abolish the police (@alloutdc202) June 22, 2020

The area around Lafayette Square has been the site of unrest following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody — including the violent removal of peaceful protesters before President Donald Trump’s photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 1.