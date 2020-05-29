Protesters in D.C. converge on White House, scuffle with Secret Service over George Floyd killing

People in D.C. protesting Minnesota man George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer have diverged from their central point outside the White House and gone in multiple directions.

Crowds started in the District’s Shaw neighborhood and walked south toward Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House. Reports say they have dispersed after scuffling with the Secret Service, moving east toward Capitol Hill and others south toward L’Enfant Plaza.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller reported that the tone of the protests intensified as the crowd moved from the intersection of 14th and U Streets down to the White House.

Miller said that chants of “No justice, no peace” as well as “Don’t shoot” rang out angrily from the crowd alongside signs of “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez also tweeted from the scene on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The hundreds still with this protest are marching away from the White House eastbound for the Capitol building. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down for blocks but cars watching them pass are honking in support. Out ahead are the Trump Hotel and the Justice Dept. pic.twitter.com/5dhkugYKUs — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

Some secret service officials lined up across Pennsylvania Avenue, as well as on the lawn of the White House after some protesters began throwing bottles and cans.

“Every last one of you knows a crooked cop and you do nothing because you’re fucking cowards,” a man yells at the Secret Service. “You’re complicit.” Another protester chimes in: “Fix the broken system.” pic.twitter.com/GOQvqJkOrr — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

