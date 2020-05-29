Home » Washington, DC News » Protesters in D.C. converge…

Protesters in D.C. converge on White House, scuffle with Secret Service over George Floyd killing

Matthew Delaney

May 29, 2020, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Protesters in D.C. expressing their anger over Minnesota man George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer converged on the streets around the White House on Friday night.

Crowds started in the District’s Shaw neighborhood and walked south toward Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House. Reports say they have dispersed after scuffling with the Secret Service, moving east toward Capitol Hill and others south toward L’Enfant Plaza.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller reported that the tone of the protests intensified as the crowd moved from the intersection of 14th and U Streets down to the White House.

Miller said that chants of “No justice, no peace” as well as “Don’t shoot” rang out angrily from the crowd alongside signs of “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez also tweeted from the scene on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Some secret service officials lined up across Pennsylvania Avenue, as well as on the lawn of the White House after some protesters began throwing bottles and cans.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up