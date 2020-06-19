Protesters tear down Albert Pike statue in DC

Following a day of peaceful protests celebrating Juneteenth in D.C., protesters pull down the statue of Albert Pike in Judicial Square.

WTOP’s Ken Duffy and Alejandro Alvarez reported that protesters arrived to the monument’s location near the corner of 3rd and D Streets and began tearing down the statue after 10 p.m.

Developing: Protesters tear down, set fire to lone Confederate statue in DC of General Albert Pike on Indiana Ave NW — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 20, 2020

Protesters removed the statue and set it on fire, according to live video provided by NBC4Washington.

Pike was a senior officer of the Confederate States Army. The statue was the city’s lone confederate monument.

