Protesters tear down Albert Pike statue in DC

Jose Umana

June 19, 2020, 11:46 PM

Following a day of peaceful protests celebrating Juneteenth, protesters pull down the statue of Albert Pike in Judiciary Square in Northwest D.C.

WTOP’s Ken Duffy and Alejandro Alvarez reported that protesters arrived to the monument’s location near the corner of 3rd and D Streets and began tearing down the statue after 10 p.m.

Protesters removed the statue and set it on fire, according to live video provided by NBC4Washington.

Pike was a senior officer of the Confederate States Army. The statue was the city’s lone confederate monument.

