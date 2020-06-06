Thousands of demonstrators protesting police brutality expected in DC Saturday

Saturday could be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the D.C. since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Authorities in D.C. expect the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to begin at noon Saturday.

WTOP’s John Domen reported hundreds of people had descended on 16th, I and H streets near Lafayette Square park, which has become a common focal point of protests in the city, on Saturday morning.

The District has featured daily protests for the past week and they have largely been peaceful, with people marching back and forth from the White House to the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

Those numbers are expected to swell Saturday, amid heat and thick humidity.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters Friday that local officials were projecting between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham wouldn’t commit to a number but predicted it would be smaller than the 1 million people who attended the Women’s March in 2017.

D.C. police announced Friday that a large swath of roads would be closed to make room for protesters. See a full list of road closures here.

The latest

The demonstration comes as authorities have sought to reduce tensions by having National Guard troops not carry weapons.

There were no arrests during demonstrations on Thursday and Friday and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser canceled the curfew that had been in place since Monday.

Bowser said she will decide on Saturday morning if it will be reinstated.