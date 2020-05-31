DC protests of George Floyd’s death expected for a 3rd night

D.C. protests are expected for a third night following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The police said 17 arrests were made Saturday.

A third straight night of protests in D.C. is expected Sunday evening.

“We know of some planned demonstrations,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference Sunday afternoon. Our expectations are that people will peacefully assemble here in the city as they do 99% of the time, and we won’t have a repeat of the events of last night.”

“We certainly recognize and empathize with the outrage that people feel” over the death of George Floyd, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Floyd died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes.

“We are proud of our city. We do not want our city to be destroyed.” Bowser said.

Asked about imposing any citywide curfew following Saturday night’s violence in D.C., Bowser said, “We know that the people who were disruptive last night are not likely curfew followers.”

D.C. police have made 17 arrests from Saturday night, with Newsham expecting more:

8 D.C. residents, or people with “some ties” to the city

3 people from Alexandria, Va.

1 person from Woodbridge, Va.

1 person from Chesterfield, Va.

3 people with “no fixed address”

1 person whose address was unable to be determined, according to police

Newsham said 14 people were charged with rioting, two with burglary and one with simple assault.

Eleven D.C. police officers sustained non life-threatening injuries, with one officer scheduled for surgery Sunday for a leg fracture after being hit by a brick north of Lafayette Square park, Newsham said.

The chief said besides bricks, officers also had “incendiary devices” thrown at them.

“The behavior of our police was credibly responsible, heroic in many instances, and I think that I couldn’t have been more proud of the folks that were out there,” Newsham said.

“We have to be out there; we will be out there as long as we need to be to ensure that the city is safe,” Newsham said. “We are hoping and urging participants to be peaceful and we are hoping that cooler heads will prevail in the event that we have agitators who return to our city. MPD will be prepared.” Newsham said.

On Saturday, a day of protests in the District prompted by the death of Floyd continued into the night.