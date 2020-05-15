What coronavirus Phase 1 reopening looks like around the DC area

Parts of Maryland and Virginia entered Phase One of their gradual reopening plans. Here's what that looks like in D.C. and its surrounding counties.

May 15 is the day when some parts of Maryland and Virginia begin relaxing coronavirus restrictions after nearly two months.

But in the immediate D.C. area, including the District itself, and the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs, most of the coronavirus restrictions are staying in place for now.

See what your county is doing and their timelines for entering the first phase of reopening in the roundup below.

Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a gradual easing of pandemic-related restrictions starting May 15.

Under Phase One of the Maryland recovery plan, retail businesses can reopen at 50% capacity; churches and other houses of worship can reopen their doors for services at 50% capacity; and barbershops and hair salons can reopen by appointment-only at half capacity. Manufacturing can also resume with safety measures in place.

However, Hogan also gave local jurisdictions the OK to move more slowly at easing restrictions.

Anne Arundel County says its reopening plan will restart manufacturing operations. Nonessential retail businesses in the county will not reopen but can offer curbside pickup services. Hair salons and beauty salons can reopen by appointment-only, but only one customer will be allowed inside at a time, per the county’s new rules. Religious gatherings will also continue to be restricted.

says its reopening plan will restart manufacturing operations. Nonessential retail businesses in the county will not reopen but can offer curbside pickup services. Hair salons and beauty salons can reopen by appointment-only, but only one customer will be allowed inside at a time, per the county’s new rules. Religious gatherings will also continue to be restricted. Baltimore County says it will largely continue existing restrictions. Retail stores that were previously closed can reopen, but only for curbside pickup and delivery. No in-store shopping is permitted. Barbershops, hair salons and nail salons in the county have to remain closed. Inside religious gatherings also remain prohibited.

says it will largely continue existing restrictions. Retail stores that were previously closed can reopen, but only for curbside pickup and delivery. No in-store shopping is permitted. Barbershops, hair salons and nail salons in the county have to remain closed. Inside religious gatherings also remain prohibited. Calvert County says it is following Hogan’s guidance for Phase One of the reopening. Separately, it extended its local state of emergency an additional 30 days, meaning government buildings are closed to the public.

says it is following Hogan’s guidance for Phase One of the reopening. Separately, it extended its local state of emergency an additional 30 days, meaning government buildings are closed to the public. Charles County says it is postponing its phased reopening until May 29. The county board of commissioners cited concerns about climbing infection rates in neighboring Prince George’s County and a lack of personal protective equipment among businesses that would reopen.

says it is postponing its phased reopening until May 29. The county board of commissioners cited concerns about climbing infection rates in neighboring Prince George’s County and a lack of personal protective equipment among businesses that would reopen. Frederick County says it’s moving into the first phase of the recovery plan with some tweaks. Retailers of any size can reopen for curbside pickup. Small retailers (less than 10,000 square feet) can reopen but only at 50% capacity. Animal adoption facilities, pet grooming facilities and car washes can reopen. Face coverings must be worn by customers and staff inside all businesses and public spaces, and physical distancing must be observed.

says it’s moving into the first phase of the recovery plan with some tweaks. Retailers of any size can reopen for curbside pickup. Small retailers (less than 10,000 square feet) can reopen but only at 50% capacity. Animal adoption facilities, pet grooming facilities and car washes can reopen. Face coverings must be worn by customers and staff inside all businesses and public spaces, and physical distancing must be observed. In Howard County , residents are encouraged to stay home, but there is no countywide stay-at-home order. Retailers can reopen for curbside pickup. Pet groomers, animal adoption facilities and car washes can reopen at 50% capacity. Barbershops and hair salons may reopen by appointment-only, with only one customer allowed in at a time. County campgrounds will remain closed, but outdoor archery and shooting ranges may open with appropriate physical distancing and mask requirements.

, residents are encouraged to stay home, but there is no countywide stay-at-home order. Retailers can reopen for curbside pickup. Pet groomers, animal adoption facilities and car washes can reopen at 50% capacity. Barbershops and hair salons may reopen by appointment-only, with only one customer allowed in at a time. County campgrounds will remain closed, but outdoor archery and shooting ranges may open with appropriate physical distancing and mask requirements. Montgomery County is keeping coronavirus restrictions in place. County officials say they will begin easing restrictions when there are sustained decreases in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

is keeping coronavirus restrictions in place. County officials say they will begin easing restrictions when there are sustained decreases in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Prince George’s County is sticking with coronavirus restrictions. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued a countywide stay-at-home order that lasts through June 1.

Virginia

Much of Virginia is moving into the first phase of a gradual reopening May 15.

Under the first phase of the recovery plan, retailers can welcome more customers into their stores — from a 10-person limit up to 50% capacity. Restaurants can reopen outdoor seating to patrons at 50% capacity. Attendance at places of worship can expand from a 10-person limit to 50% of normal capacity.

However, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order delaying the reopening throughout Northern Virginia until May 29.

The Northern Virginia counties staying in “Phase Zero” are: Arlington , Fairfax , Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria , Fairfax , Falls Church , Manassas and Manassas Park ; and the towns of Dumfries , Herndon , Leesburg and Vienna . Phase Zero means restaurants remain takeout and delivery only; nonessential retail stores are limited to 10 people; and places of worship are limited to 10 people.

, , and counties; the cities of , , , and ; and the towns of , , and . Phase Zero means restaurants remain takeout and delivery only; nonessential retail stores are limited to 10 people; and places of worship are limited to 10 people. Stafford County is moving into Phase One of the recovery plan. Most county buildings and facilities are reopening for in-person services with some additional safety measures. Restaurants that want to reopen outdoor dining areas need to get approval from the health department and the Alcohol Beverage Control Authority.

Other jurisdictions that are delaying the Phase One reopening include the city of Richmond and Accomack County on the Eastern Shore.

DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the District’s stay-at-home order through June 8, saying the rising case numbers and deaths in the District do not warrant easing coronavirus restrictions. The original stay-at-home order was set to expire May 15. D.C., however, is inching toward allowing some “nonessential businesses” to reopen. Some retailers that sell educational and academic material, such as bookstores, can apply for waivers for a pilot program to begin reopening for curbside and front-door pickup.

