Prince George’s County stay-at-home order extended to June 1

Saying the coronavirus pandemic had wreaked “an unimaginable toll on our community,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on Thursday issued an executive order extending the stay-at-home order in the county until June 1.

“We are very much still in the thick of this virus,” Alsobrooks said at a briefing. She pointed out, however, that the county has suffered more than 10,000 cases and 356 deaths, currently averaging about nine deaths per day. “This is an astonishing number,” she added.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced that Maryland would enter Phase I of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, but added that counties could make their own decisions about whether to take that step based on their case numbers.

If the county were to begin to lift restrictions, she said, “we’re not only going to lose more money; we’re going to lose more Prince Georgians.”

Calvert County extended its state of emergency by 30 days on Thursday.

