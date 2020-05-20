Fairfax County to reopen parks this weekend

Fairfax County, Virginia, will begin to reopen its parks in time for Memorial Day weekend, it announced Tuesday.

On-site facilities and restrooms will be closed, and guests will be asked to maintain social distancing practices and avoid congregating in groups of more than 10 people, the city said in a news release.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation shown by County residents during this closure,” said Park Authority Executive Director Kirk Kincannon in a statement.

“We understand this has been a challenge to many who enjoy the park system on a regular basis. And it will be important that everyone follows the safety and physical distancing guidelines recommended by health authorities.”

The following facilities will be closed:

Restrooms and all portable restrooms

Dog parks

All playgrounds

Nature centers, visitor centers, horticultural centers, and RECenters

Volleyball and basketball courts

Athletic fields

Water fountains will be turned off

The city will begin removing barricades from the parks and opening parking lots Wednesday and expects to finish by Friday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia’s parks were open for use during the day with facilities closed.

WTOP’s Hillary Howard contributed to this report.

