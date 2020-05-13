Coronavirus: Bowser extends DC stay-at-home order into June

D.C's stay-at-home order has been extended until June 8, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

“I should note that, based on the data, I can revise this order at any time to reflect a phased reopening, if the data suggests that we can do that,” she said.

Bowser made clear that the District will follow health officials’ advice and warned of a second, worse outbreak if reopening is rushed.

“We know and everybody heard Dr. Fauci tell the Senate committee yesterday that rushing to reopen could have tragic results,” she said. “And we’ve said this many times before. We are eager to get our economy turned on, get people back to work, get kids back to school, but we know a second outbreak could be even worse.”

Bowser told WTOP on Tuesday that D.C. would continue to take a methodical approach to reopening.

“None of us would do ourselves any favors if we have given up seven, eight weeks of our lives just to be back here in November shut down,” Bowser said.

Bowser said Washingtonians have told her that they appreciate that the city is following science and facts.

“We have to be smart; we have to follow the science. We have to get ready to reopen,” she said.

Bowser expressed that her counterparts in Maryland and Virginia share her take on reopening.

“I was very happy to see the governor of Virginia ensure that the Northern Virginia counties that surround the District would be able to maintain a stay-at-home posture if those officials elect to do so,” Bowser said.

D.C.’s complete Wednesday situation update is available online.

D.C. launches pilot program for educational, academic retail shops

Bowser said Wednesday that the District is launching a pilot program for stores that sell educational and academic goods.

“Through this pilot, we will grant waivers to locally owned stores in the city that sell educational items, such as books for curbside and front door pickup,” she said.

“The stores will need to agree to share data and information with us about their operations. We think it’s very important for our retailers, as well as regulators and D.C. government during this pilot phase, to learn important lessons about reopening while ensuring safe operations and safe interactions with their customers.”

Businesses can apply for waivers Friday.

New coronavirus cases, deaths in D.C.

The District reported 99 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,584.

Additionally, 14 new deaths were reported for a total of 350.

D.C. has interactive maps online showing cases and deaths by ward and neighborhood.

Wards 4 and 5 remain at the top, with 1,328 and 1,032 reported cases respectively.

Columbia Heights, 16th St. Heights and Brightwood continue to be hot spots for infections. There are 366 reported cases in Columbia Heights, 344 reported cases in 16th St. Heights and 312 reported cases in Brightwood.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.