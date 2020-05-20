Arlington County summer camps canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Arlington County's summer camps are canceled due to growing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks and recreation officials in Arlington County, Virginia, have announced that summer camps are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Director Jane Rudolph said in a statement Wednesday that the department considered opening the camps with social distancing rules, cleaning protocols and other safety measures.

However, officials said, they were not confident that all campers and staff would “safely enjoy” the modified camp experience.

“We recognize how important camps are to our residents, and we are truly saddened to have to cancel for the summer,” Rudolph said. “Ultimately, it is the best decision for the safety and health of our community.”

Families who signed up for camps will get full refunds.

Those who signed up with a county camp will get a household credit; email the department for more information. Families who signed with a county contractor must contact them directly in order to receive more information about their refunding policy.

Contact information can be found in the department’s guide to summer camps.

The department said they consulted guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Camp Association.

“We will continue to explore opportunities to provide programs and services as national, state and local guidelines allow,” Rudolph said. “We appreciate your patience as we work through this difficult time.”

Though much of Virginia began relaxing its safety measures last week, Northern Virginia postponed entering the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.

As of Wednesday, the state reported more than 32,900 cases and 1,074 related deaths.