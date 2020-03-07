Coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

See coronavirus test results from D.C., Maryland and Virginia as they are updated.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 94,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200 since emerging in Wuhan, China, late last year.

The first presumptive positive case in the District was announced late Saturday March 7. This was shortly followed by the first Virginian case at Fort Belvoir.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said there were three confirmed cases in Montgomery County as of March 5.

Recently, public health labs in all three jurisdictions were all cleared to perform their own COVID-19 testing, which is expected to speed up the testing.

See the test results provided by each jurisdiction’s public health department below. Figures will be updated at least once a day.

Updated March 7, 8:00 p.m.

Number of patients tested for COVID-19: 11

Number of negative results: 9

Number of pending results: 1

Number of presumptive positive results: 1

Number of patients tested for COVID-19: 44

Number of negative results: 41

Number of pending results: N/A (Maryland Department of Health is no longer reporting the pending number of tests)

Number of positive results: 3

Number of patients tested for COVID-19: 39

Number of negative results: 31

Number of pending results: 7

Number of positive results: 1

