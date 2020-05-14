Officials lift lodging restrictions for Ocean City

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan made the announcement during a special city council meeting Thursday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Officials in Ocean City, Maryland, are lifting a ban on lodging restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ocean City banned hotels, motels and rental properties from renting out their rooms to nonessential guests in late March. The restriction was meant to protect visitors and residents as the pandemic worsened.

“Following Gov. (Larry) Hogan’s lifting of the stay-at-home order, the Town of Ocean City will be lifting lodging restrictions on short-term rentals effective Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m.,” Meehan said in a statement Thursday.

“We encourage residents and visitors to follow health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing and gathering limits,” Meehan said. “Personal responsibility and individual comfort levels are incredibly important to exercise during each phase of recovery.”

On April 28, Ocean City extended the restriction to last until May 22, but officials said if Hogan lifted his stay-at-home order, they would repeal their rules.

