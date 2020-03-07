Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know

Here are some common questions about the coronavirus answered by information from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health and other sources.

The new coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 100,000 people globally as of March 7, killing more than 3,500, including 17 in the U.S.

Most of the deaths have been in Washington state, where authorities are saying the virus may have been circulating for weeks. On March 5, federal authorities began an investigation of a nursing home in Kirkland where most of the state’s fatal cases have centered.

Nationwide, there have been 215 cases of the virus, including 40 Americans who were repatriated from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Eight Americans have recovered from the virus.

There’s seemingly as much misinformation as information about the virus. So here are some common questions about the coronavirus and what we really know, from the CDC; the Virginia, Maryland and D.C. health departments and other sources:

Q: Are there cases in Maryland, Virginia and D. C.?

So far, there have been three confirmed cases in Maryland, a presumptive positive in the District, and one positive test in Virginia. As of March 7, at least 93 patients had been tested for COVID-19 in the region.

All three jurisdictions gained the ability to perform and evaluate their own tests this month, and have been able to speed up the process significantly. And on March 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their criteria for who should be tested, saying, “Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested.”

WTOP is continually updating this page with information on how many cases there are locally.

Q: Who are the Americans who died from the virus?

No one has released the names of any patients, but 10 people in Washington state and one in California have died.

California, Washington state and Oregon are reporting a growing number of cases that are confounding authorities, because the infected people hadn’t recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” said an official from the hospital where the first man died.

Q: Is the virus still spreading?

Yes. In fact, last week, the number of new cases outside China outnumbered the number of new cases in China for the first time.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering has a comprehensive map that is tracking global cases of coronavirus in real time.

Q: How badly will it hit the U. S.?

On Feb. 25, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters, “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” The Associated Press reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told WTOP on Feb. 25 that the world is “teetering very, very close” to a pandemic — a widespread infection throughout multiple regions of the world. He said that as more countries start to “accumulate a disturbing number of cases,” the momentum of the virus grows.

“That makes it much more likely that we will then continue to get additional cases here,” Fauci said. “The idea that other countries are having significant problems is bad news for us actually.”

Q: So, what is the coronavirus exactly?

There are lots of coronaviruses, and most aren’t that serious.

The CDC says this is what they call a novel coronavirus — something they haven’t seen in humans before. They’ve got the DNA genome figured out, and it’s likely related to a bat virus, similar to SARS.

The disease that’s caused by the new coronavirus is called COVID-19, which stands for “coronavirus disease 2019.”

Q: What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath, possibly nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Q: It kind of sounds like the regular flu, doesn’t it?

True, and many people recover in a few days, just like with the flu.

But people with weak immune systems, or those who are very young or elderly, have suffered pneumonia and kidney failure, and some have died.

Q: If you get exposed, how long before you actually get sick?

Two to 14 days. That’s why the quarantines, or the amount of time a patient has to stay home if their doctor allows them to go, is two weeks.

Q: What does the CDC have to say?

Here’s the latest, regularly updated, from the CDC on coronavirus in the U.S.

Q: What about possible cases in this area?

To keep up with the latest on coronavirus statuses within the region, check out each health department’s website:

Q: What’s the U.S. government doing about it?

The White House has released a $2.5 billion plan to fight the spread of the virus which asks Congress for $1.25 billion in new funding, while transferring the rest from other programs, including an Ebola preparedness account. The Democrats and some Republicans in Congress are saying that’s not enough money and that transferring cash from Ebola preparedness is counterproductive and a political nonstarter.

Q: How are the hospitals in the D.C. area preparing?

Well, we haven’t talked to everyone, but the section director of infectious diseases at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which runs five hospitals in the D.C. area, told WTOP “We’ve been preparing, really since late December.”

Q: He sounds like someone worth listening to.

Yup. And he says “It seems that most patients do well with this infection. Approximately 80% have a self-limiting infection, and it’s more like a common cold.” Now, 20% is still a lot of people, but freaking out never helped anyone.

Q: Public transportation sites like airports and Metro trains seem like a place to be careful, no?

The airports say they’re following the CDC’s advice. Metro has been buying extra masks and cleaning supplies, and deep cleaning their trains twice a week, rather than the usual once.

The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency, and the U.S. has advised against all travel to China.

Early in February, the Department of Homeland Security announced that flights to the U.S. with any passengers who have been to China in the previous 14 days will be rerouted to one of 11 U.S. airports, including Dulles International Airport — even if the passenger’s travel history is discovered after the flight takes off.

Q: Is there a vaccine?

Not yet. They’re working on it.

Q: Are antibiotics any help?

Nope. They’re good for bacteria, but this is a virus.

Q: What are doctors doing with patients who have the disease?

Making sure they don’t dehydrate, monitoring the functions of major organs and treating symptoms as they pop up.

Q: Should I be concerned?

You should never be freaking out when it comes to public health.

If you haven’t been to an area that’s had an outbreak, or been near someone who has, “you’re likely OK,” the University of Chicago Medical School says. If you have, and you feel sick, call your doctor.

Fran Phillips, deputy secretary for public health for Maryland’s Department of Health, toldW WTOP you should call ahead to the doctor’s office and not just show up.

“Let the people at the medical facility know in advance so they can prepare for your arrival,” Phillips said.

In addition to a medical exam, Phillips said, doctors will ask patients about their travel and contact history. If you meet the guidelines issued to doctors from the CDC and you’re labeled a potential case, blood and respiratory samples will be sent in for testing.

“At this point, the testing is not available in medical labs; the testing occurs at the CDC. So that’s why the screening is so very important,” Phillips said.

While the CDC “considers this is a very serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV to the general American public is considered low at this time.”

Q: So, what should I be doing?

The CDC says it isn’t recommending any new precautions, other than not traveling to Wuhan unless it’s absolutely necessary.

But, like I said, there are lots of kinds of coronaviruses. The Chicago medical school says while the ease of transmission “can sound scary, … it’s important to know that influenza is also transmitted the same way.”

Thus, the CDC is recommending the usual steps:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Follow the CDC on Twitter for the latest announcements on the outbreak.

Q: What advice is being given about wearing face masks?

The CDC does not recommend you wear a mask to protect yourself from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

People who show symptoms of COVID-19 should wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease to others.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher, Teta Alim, Mike Murillo, Michelle Basch and Jack Moore, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.

