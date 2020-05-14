‘We need to be careful’: Montgomery Co. keeping coronavirus restrictions in place

Montgomery County's executive will issue a countywide stay-at-home order that will go into effect Friday evening when some statewide restrictions are lifted.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has made it official, saying the county is not ready to begin easing coronavirus restrictions and that he will issue a countywide stay-at-home order that will go into effect Friday evening when some statewide restrictions are lifted.

“The circumstances in Montgomery County, as well as some of the other jurisdictions around us, have not changed enough in order to make opening safe,” Elrich said.

“If we step off of our policies and allow people to do what they were doing before, we’re not going to see anything but an increase in those cases,” he said during a news conference Thursday outside county government headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

“We need to be careful, and we’re going to continue to be careful.”

More Coronavirus News

Elrich’s remarks came a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a gradual lifting of statewide coronavirus restrictions, starting on Friday.

Hogan’s move will allow retail businesses, barbershops and salons to begin to reopen at 50% capacity. However, the governor also gave local jurisdictions the authority to move more slowly in easing restrictions.

Answering a reporter’s question, Elrich suggested the governor moved too quickly in lifting statewide restrictions.

“Personally, I think he went farther than he probably should have right now; I think he should’ve waited till the cases were at least on a downturn for some period of time so that you knew that you had more control over the virus than we have right now,” Elrich said.

Montgomery County has recorded the state’s second-highest coronavirus caseload, and the percentage of positive cases turned up in testing — 24% — is still well above the statewide average of 19%.

In addition to the total case count, Montgomery County has experienced the highest death toll in the state. The county has recorded nearly 400 deaths — more than 20% of the state’s total.

“Our hospital capacity remains high. This is one of the things that concerns us. Because, if there’s an uptick, our hospitals can’t withstand an uptick,” Elrich said.

In his announcement, Elrich didn’t specify when the county restrictions would be lifted.

The county’s health officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, told reporters the decision to ease coronavirus restrictions would be based on meeting certain metrics, such as “sustained decreases” in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Ramping up testing capacity is also a key part of eventually reopening.

In neighboring Prince George’s County, which has consistently recorded the state’s highest coronavirus caseload, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks extended the county’s stay-at-home order through June 1.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday extended her stay-at-home order through June 8.