Lane and ramp closings on the Roosevelt Bridge start this weekend

If you use the Roosevelt Bridge connecting D.C. and Virginia, get ready for lane closings that will last for months.

Starting Sunday, one lane of the bridge in each direction will close, reducing traffic capacity to two lanes in each direction.

In addition, the eastbound Route 50 ramp from Arlington Boulevard will close.

The District Department of Transportation said drivers should expect the closings to continue through early June.

To avoid the ramp closure, posted detour signs will direct commuters in Virginia who are heading into D.C. to take the George Washington Parkway to the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

DDOT suggested drivers consider other ways to get in and out of the city, including by way of the Key Bridge.

The temporary closings are part of ongoing work to repair and improve the Roosevelt Bridge, which is expected to be finished in spring of 2028.

Construction work on the bridge, which aims to extend its life span by 20 to 30 years and improve mobility and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, DDOT said, is projected to cost $128 million.

