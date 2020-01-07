Sworn in: Democrat now leads Prince William County Board of Supervisors

A new Democrat-majority Prince William County Board of Supervisors was sworn in Monday night, marking a major change in Virginia's second-largest county by population.

Among those taking the oath of office at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas was new board Chairman Ann Wheeler.

She replaced Republican Corey Stewart, who has left politics after 15 years on the board.

Wheeler is the first Democrat to lead the county since 1999.

Democrats now have a 5-3 majority on the 8-member board, where Republicans previously held a 6-2 majority.

The changes are part of a “blue wave” that swept through the commonwealth on election night in November, and saw Democrats also take full control of the Virginia legislature for the first time in more than 20 years.

