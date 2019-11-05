Stafford voters get wrong ballots (again); will be counted anyway in tight Va. House races

For the second straight Virginia House of Delegates election, some voters in Stafford County cast ballots in the wrong races Tuesday, state elections officials said.

At least some voters in six precincts in the 2nd, 28th and 88th House districts got the wrong ballots in the first hour of voting Tuesday, Commissioner of Elections Chris Piper said.

The districts are the same ones where voters were assigned to the wrong districts in 2017, leading to court battles.

According to Piper, this time the voters had the correct House districts assigned to them in the state voter registration system, but the poll books at six precincts had incorrect district assignments for voters as they checked in.

The Department of Elections is still investigating exactly what happened, Piper said, but he added that the local registrar was able to resolve the issue within 30 minutes to an hour of polls opening by delivering updated poll books to the relevant precincts.

The first issue was reported around 10 minutes after polls opened at 6 a.m., Piper said.

WTOP left a message requesting more information from the Stafford County registrar’s office.

In 2017, the 28th District race went to a recount and was decided by fewer than 100 votes, including those cast in the wrong race.

The race this year between Democrat Joshua Cole and Republican Paul Milde could be similarly close.

Any voters that did not realize they were casting ballots in the wrong race before the ballot was submitted will have their votes counted in the incorrect race.

“Once a ballot is cast, it’s cast,” Piper said.

There is no way to separate out specific ballots after they are submitted, since secret ballot protections prevent a link between a specific voter and a specific ballot once it is cast.

