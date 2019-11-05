Fairfax County election results 2019

Here are the general election results in Fairfax County, Virginia.
*=incumbent
Virginia House of Delegates
Virginia Senate
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Steve T. Descano —
Jonathan L. Fahey —
Other —
Sheriff
*Stacey Ann Kincaid —
Christopher F. DeCarlo —
Other —
Chairman Board of Supervisors
Joseph F. Galdo —
Jeffrey C. McKay —
Other —
Member Board of Supervisors
Braddock District
S. Jason Remer —
James R. Walkinshaw —
Carey Chet Campbell —
Other —
Dranesville District
Ed R. Martin Jr. —
*John W. Foust —
Other —
Hunter Mill District
Walter L. Alcorn —
Lee District
Rodney L. Lusk —
Other —
Mason District
Gary N. Aiken —
*Penelope A. “Penny” Gross —
Other —
Mount Vernon
*Daniel G. “Dan” Storck —
Other —
Providence District
Eric Anthony Jones —
Dalia A. Palchik —
Other —
Springfield District
*Patrick S. “Pat” Herrity —
Linda D. Sperling —
Other —
Sully District
Srilekha R. Palle —
*Kathy L. Smith —
Other —
Member School Board At-Large
(vote for not more than three)
Abrar E. Omeish —
*Karen A. Keys-Gamarra —
Rachna Sizemore Heizer —
Cheryl A. Buford —
Vinson Xavier Palathingal —
Priscilla M. DeStefano —
Other —
Member School Board
Braddock District
Zia A. Tompkins —
*Megan O. McLaughlin —
Other —
Dranesville District
Elaine V. Tholen —
Ardavan Mobasheri —
Anastasia S. Karioutsos —
Other —
Hunter Mill District
Melanie K. Meren —
Laura Ramirez Drain —
Other —
Lee District
*Tamara J. Derenak Kaufax —
Other —
Mason District
Ricardy J. Anderson —
Tom L. Pafford —
Other —
Mount Vernon
*Karen L. Corbett Sanders —
Steven D. Mosley —
Pamela C. Ononiwu —
Other —
Providence District
Karl V. Frisch —
Andrea L. “Andi” Bayer —
Other —
Springfield District
Laura Jane H. Cohen —
R. Kyle McDaniel —
*Elizabeth L. Schultz —
Other —
Sully District
Stella G. Pekarsky —
*Thomas A. Wilson —
Other —
Soil and Water Conservation Director
(vote for not more than three)
*Gerald Owen “Jerry” Peters Jr. —
Chris E. Koerner —
Edward F. McGovern —
Christopher A. Bowen —
C. Jane Dudik —
Monica A. Biliger —
Jonah E. “Jet” Thomas —
Other —
Public school bond
Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $360,000,000 for the purposes of providing funds, in addition to funds from school bonds previously authorized, to finance, including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing for, the costs of school improvements, including acquiring, building, expanding and renovating properties, including new sites, new buildings or additions, renovations and improvements to existing buildings, and furnishings and equipment, for the Fairfax County public school system?
