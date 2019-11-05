Fairfax County election results 2019

Here are the general election results in Fairfax County, Virginia.

*=incumbent

Virginia House of Delegates

Virginia Senate

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Steve T. Descano —

Jonathan L. Fahey —

Other —

Sheriff

*Stacey Ann Kincaid —

Christopher F. DeCarlo —

Other —

Chairman Board of Supervisors

Joseph F. Galdo —

Jeffrey C. McKay —

Other —

Member Board of Supervisors

Braddock District

S. Jason Remer —

James R. Walkinshaw —

Carey Chet Campbell —

Other —

Dranesville District

Ed R. Martin Jr. —

*John W. Foust —

Other —

Hunter Mill District

Walter L. Alcorn —

Lee District

Rodney L. Lusk —

Other —

Mason District

Gary N. Aiken —

*Penelope A. “Penny” Gross —

Other —

Mount Vernon

*Daniel G. “Dan” Storck —

Other —

Providence District

Eric Anthony Jones —

Dalia A. Palchik —

Other —

Springfield District

*Patrick S. “Pat” Herrity —

Linda D. Sperling —

Other —

Sully District

Srilekha R. Palle —

*Kathy L. Smith —

Other —

Member School Board At-Large

(vote for not more than three)

Abrar E. Omeish —

*Karen A. Keys-Gamarra —

Rachna Sizemore Heizer —

Cheryl A. Buford —

Vinson Xavier Palathingal —

Priscilla M. DeStefano —

Other —

Member School Board

Braddock District

Zia A. Tompkins —

*Megan O. McLaughlin —

Other —

Dranesville District

Elaine V. Tholen —

Ardavan Mobasheri —

Anastasia S. Karioutsos —

Other —

Hunter Mill District

Melanie K. Meren —

Laura Ramirez Drain —

Other —

Lee District

*Tamara J. Derenak Kaufax —

Other —

Mason District

Ricardy J. Anderson —

Tom L. Pafford —

Other —

Mount Vernon

*Karen L. Corbett Sanders —

Steven D. Mosley —

Pamela C. Ononiwu —

Other —

Providence District

Karl V. Frisch —

Andrea L. “Andi” Bayer —

Other —

Springfield District

Laura Jane H. Cohen —

R. Kyle McDaniel —

*Elizabeth L. Schultz —

Other —

Sully District

Stella G. Pekarsky —

*Thomas A. Wilson —

Other —

Soil and Water Conservation Director

(vote for not more than three)

*Gerald Owen “Jerry” Peters Jr. —

Chris E. Koerner —

Edward F. McGovern —

Christopher A. Bowen —

C. Jane Dudik —

Monica A. Biliger —

Jonah E. “Jet” Thomas —

Other —

Public school bond

Shall Fairfax County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $360,000,000 for the purposes of providing funds, in addition to funds from school bonds previously authorized, to finance, including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing for, the costs of school improvements, including acquiring, building, expanding and renovating properties, including new sites, new buildings or additions, renovations and improvements to existing buildings, and furnishings and equipment, for the Fairfax County public school system?

