Election Day 2019: Virginia, Maryland voters head to the polls

Virginians are going to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in local elections as well as General Assembly races that could change the composition of both chambers of the state’s legislature, while several D.C.-area towns in Maryland hold elections for mayor and council.

In Virginia, the Republicans control both houses by the narrowest of margins. They hold a 21-19 advantage in the Senate and a 51-49 margin in the House of Delegates — that last only after a random drawing decided a tied election in District 94.

These General Assembly elections will be the only ones conducted using the district maps chosen by a panel of federal judges in January, after ruling last year that lawmakers had racially gerrymandered 11 House districts by packing black voters into them.

Next year’s census will result in new population numbers, and thus new maps for the 2021 General Assembly elections.

In Virginia, polls are open until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any absentee ballots must also be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Find your polling place here.

In Maryland, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling place here.

Va. Assembly races

In District 40, in parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, Republican Del. Tim Hugo won by just 99 votes in 2017. This year, Hugo is facing Democrat Dan Helmer, an Army veteran.

In District 28, Republican Del. Bob Thomas lost a GOP primary this spring to fellow former Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde, who ran as being more conservative. Thomas only beat Democrat Joshua Cole by 73 votes in 2017 in an election marred by voters assigned to incorrect districts in parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg. Cole is taking on Milde this year.

In GOP-leaning District 33 — which covers parts of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties — Republican Dave LaRock is being challenged by Democrat Mavis Taintor.

Republicans have their own seats they have high hopes of flipping, including District 50 in parts of Prince William County and Manassas. Democratic Socialist Lee Carter is in the seat, and the area only recently began consistently voting for Democrats in statewide races. Republican Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy is challenging Carter.

In the 10th District, comprising parts of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties, Democratic Del. Wendy Gooditis (10th District) is facing a challenge from former Republican delegate Randy Minchew, who is hoping to return to the House.

There’s an open seat in the 87th District, in Loudoun and Prince William counties; it was vacated by Del. John Bell’s run for state Senate. The area has voted strongly for Democrats in recent statewide elections, though. Democrat Suhas Subramanyam is running against Republican Bill Drennan. Subramanyam, a former Obama administration technology adviser, would be the first Indian-American Virginia state delegate.

In Prince William County, Democratic Del. Hala Ayala faces a challenge in District 51 from former Del. Rich Anderson. Also in part of Prince William County, Democratic Del. Danica Roem, the state’s first openly transgender delegate, is running for reelection in District 13. Del. Elizabeth Guzman faces a challenge from Republican D.J. Jordan in the 31st District.

In Orange, Culpeper and Madison counties, what had appeared to be a safe GOP seat in the 30th District is now in jeopardy after Del. Nick Freitas failed to properly file and qualify for the ballot. It leaves him running a write-in campaign against Democrat Ann Ridgeway, who is the only one listed.

Va. Senate races

In parts of Loudoun and Prince William counties, the 13th District seat held by retiring conservative Sen. Dick Black is a prime target for Democrats. Del. John Bell, a Democrat, is facing Republican Loudoun County Supervisor Geary Higgins, who said he would follow in Black’s footsteps.

In parts of Stafford, Prince William, Spotsylvania, King George and Westmoreland counties, GOP Sen. Richard Stuart is being challenged in the Republican-leaning 28th District by Democrat Qasim Rashid. Stuart ran Facebook ads apparently attacking Rashid’s faith. Rashid would be Virginia’s first Muslim state senator.

In another Republican-leaning district, Sen. Bryce Reeves faces a challenge from Democrat Amy Laufer in the 17th District, representing parts of Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Louisa and Albemarle counties and Fredericksburg.

Among races elsewhere, Democrat Joe Morrissey is expected to win a state Senate seat despite previously commuting to the House of Delegates floor from jail each day, due to a relationship with an underage receptionist at his law office who is now his wife. Morrissey upset Sen. Rosalyn Dance in the June primary.

Local offices

Arlington County

Two members of the County Board — Democrats Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol — are facing independent challengers Arron O’Dell and Audrey Clement.

Fairfax County

A number of supervisors are retiring, and the current commonwealth’s attorney has been ousted by a primary challenge.

Supervisor Jeff McKay, a Democrat, is widely considered the favorite in the race for chairman against Republican Joe Galdo.

All local supervisors’ races are also on the ballot, with some potentially tight races, including Republican Pat Herrity’s race for reelection in the Springfield District against Democrat Linda Sperling.

In the race for commonwealth’s attorney, Steve Descano won the Democratic primary over incumbent Ray Morrogh by running on a more progressive platform. Jonathan Fahey qualified for the ballot as an independent. Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is up for reelection against independent Christopher DeCarlo.

The commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff positions also represent the City of Fairfax, so city voters can vote in those races.

Loudoun County

Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall is seeking a second term after a historic win four years ago.

The Democrat won a three-way race in 2015, and again sees two other names on the ballot: Republican John Whitbeck, who is a former chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, and independent Robert Ohneiser.

All district seats on the Board of Supervisors are also on the ballot, along with races for commissioner of revenue, treasurer, a new commonwealth’s attorney and school board.

Sheriff Mike Chapman, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Democrat Justin Hannah.

Prince William County

All of the county’s top offices are on the ballot this fall, including the election of a new Board of Supervisors chairman to replace Corey Stewart.

Democrats nominated Ann Wheeler, a former county social services chair, while Republicans nominated John Gray, who brands himself as even more conservative than Stewart.

Two independent candidates — Donald Scoggins and Muneer Baig — are also on the ballot.

Voters are also choosing a school board chairman again after a recent special election. Incumbent Babur Lateef again faces Alyson Satterwhite and Stanley Bender. While school board positions are technically nonpartisan, Lateef is endorsed by Democrats and Satterwhite by Republicans.

For the first time in decades, there is no incumbent listed in the commonwealth’s attorney’s race for Prince William County and Manassas due to the retirement of Paul Ebert. Democrats have nominated Amy Ashworth, while Republicans have nominated Mike May.

There is also a three-way race for sheriff, with incumbent Republican Glen Hill being challenged by Democrat Josh King and independent Rhonda Dickson.

Stafford County

Voters are selecting supervisors and school board members as well as other offices down to soil and water conservation director.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s race pits Democratic challenger Julia Dillon against incumbent Republican Eric Olsen.

Sheriff D.P. Decatur, a Republican, faces independent Chad Oxley.

Incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky, a Republican, is facing Democrat Lorena Thorne Bruner and independent Paul Waldowski.

Treasurer Laura Rudy, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Henry Thomassen.

Ballot questions, bonds

The gambling vote in the Town of Dumfries could allow what is essentially a slots parlor operated by the owners of the Colonial Downs horse racing track. State lawmakers authorized the setup, and several off-track parlors with “historical horse racing games” have already opened elsewhere in the state.

Across Prince William County, voters are also taking up a $355 million transportation bond question that would pay for work, including Devlin Road widening, Route 28 bypass/widening in the Manassas area, a Minnieville Road/Prince William Parkway interchange, the Old Bridge Road/Gordon Boulevard intersection, and Summit School Road’s extension.

Prince William County voters are also considering a scaled back $41 million parks bond for improvements at Howison Park, New Neabsco Park, Fuller Heights Park, Hellwig Park, and countywide trail projects.

In Loudoun County, voters will see a request to borrow $93.9 million for middle school expansions, a new Dulles North Middle School and other projects, as well as a $41.7 million parks bond question for Fields Farm Park, Lovettsville District Park, Bolen Park, Jenkins Park and other projects.

Loudoun County leaders are also asking for $56.8 million in transportation bonds for work, including an interchange at Route 7 and Hillsboro Road, a Sterling Boulevard and W&OD Trail overpass, and Route 7 pedestrian crossings.

A $22.8 million Loudoun County public safety bond request is earmarked for a fire rescue recruit training facility, Leesburg South Fire Station renovations and other projects.

In Fairfax County, voters are considering a $360 million bond for school construction, renovation and other projects.

In Stafford County, $50 million road projects bond question would go toward major work on Enon Road at Route 1, Garrisonville Road, Layhill Road, Leeland Road, Mountain View Road, Onville Road and Shelton Shop Road, along with a number of other smaller projects.

Maryland towns hold elections

Besides elections in Virginia on Nov. 5, there are also a limited number of local races in parts of Maryland.

Bowie residents will elect a new mayor. Fred Robinson is retiring after more than 20 years. Five mayoral candidates are on the ballot, as well as candidates for council.

Rockville is trying out the area’s first election by mail. Fifteen candidates are on the ballot for mayor and four city council seats. Incumbent Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton faces a challenge from city council member Virginia Onley. Completed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.

In Greenbelt, city council seats are up for grabs. Any absentee ballots must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Election Day, although polls are open until 8 p.m.

In Gaithersburg, voters will weigh in on three at-large city council seats. The seats are currently held by incumbent council members Neil Harris, Ryan Spiegel and Robert T. Wu, who are running for reelection. Write-in candidates Juan Aguirre, Carol Johnson and Nicole S. Ukiteyedi are also running.

In Laurel, incumbent Mayor Craig Moe is running for his sixth term. He faces a challenge from Jeffrey W. Mills. Voters are also casting ballots for two council members in two wards and an at-large seat.

College Park voters are also casting ballots for mayor and City Council. The council seats are in Districts 3 and 4. The city is allowing voters to cast ballots on Election Day at their choice of Davis Hall, Ritchie Coliseum or the Stamp Student Union regardless of where voters live.

