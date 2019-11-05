Virginia Senate election results 2019

Election results for Virginia Senate races in the D.C. area Nov. 5, 2019.

These are results for D.C.-area Virginia Senate races. In Virginia, polls close at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. This page will be updated as results come in.

You can see all the Senate results on the Virginia Board of Elections site.

District 13 (Loudoun, Prince William)

John Bell (D) – XX

Geary Higgins (R) – XX

District 17 (Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Louisa, Albemarle counties, Fredericksburg)

Amy Laufer (D) – XX

*Bryce Reeves (R) – XX

District 28 (Stafford, Prince William, Spotsylvania, King George, Westmoreland)

Qasim Rashid (D) – XX

*Richard Stuart (R) – XX

*=incumbent

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.