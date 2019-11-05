Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Virginia Senate election results 2019

Virginia Senate election results 2019

WTOP Staff

November 5, 2019, 12:25 PM

These are results for D.C.-area Virginia Senate races. In Virginia, polls close at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. This page will be updated as results come in.

You can see all the Senate results on the Virginia Board of Elections site.

 

District 13 (Loudoun, Prince William)

John Bell (D) – XX

Geary Higgins (R) – XX

 

District 17 (Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Louisa, Albemarle counties, Fredericksburg)

Amy Laufer (D) – XX

*Bryce Reeves (R) – XX

 

District 28 (Stafford, Prince William, Spotsylvania, King George, Westmoreland)

Qasim Rashid (D) – XX

*Richard Stuart (R) – XX

 

*=incumbent

