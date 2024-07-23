Man dies after being struck by his own stolen vehicle in Dumfries, police say

A man has died after he was struck Saturday by his own SUV, when someone stole it and struck him before driving off in Dumfries, police said Tuesday.

Prince William County police said officers were called to the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair Apartment complex in the 16400 block of Stedham Circle shortly before 7 p.m. for the report of a hit-and-run crash.

Jose Vasquez Galvan, 37, of Dumfries, was standing outside his gold 1999 Lexus RX 300 SUV when someone got inside the vehicle, drove into Galvan then sped off, police said.

Investigators were notified Monday that Galvan died of his injuries at a hospital.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Police are also still looking for Galvan’s gold 1999 Lexus RX 300 SUV, with Virginia license plate “TUW8710.” The vehicle has damage to the rear-left bumper area, taillight assembly, and possibly the rear-left rim. It also has a pair of ‘Baby on board’ stickers on the rear of the vehicle.

