Prince William County election results 2019

Here are election results in Prince William County, Virginia.
*=incumbent
Virginia House of Delegates
Virginia Senate
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Michael C. “Mike” May —
Amy K. Ashworth —
Other —
Sheriff
*Glen Hill Sr. —
Joshua Lavon King —
Rhonda L. Dickson —
Other —
Board of Supervisors Chairman
John S. Gray —
Ann B. Wheeler —
Donald E. Scoggins —
Muneer A. Baig —
Other —
Member Board of Supervisors
Brentsville District
*Jeanine M. Lawson —
M. M. “Maggie” Hansford —
Other —
Coles District
Yesli I. Vega —
Raheel A. Sheikh —
Other —
Gainesville District
*Peter K. Candland —
Danny W. Funderburk —
Other —
Neabsco District
*Victor S. Angry —
Occoquan District
*Ruth M. Anderson
Kenny Allen Boddye
Other —
Potomac District
Douglas S. Taggart —
Andrea O. Bailey —
Woodbridge District
Margaret Angela Franklin —
Other —
School Board Chairman
Alyson A. Satterwhite —
Stanley Bender —
*Babur B. Lateef —
Other —
Member School Board
Brentsville District
Shawn L. Brann —
Adele E. Jackson —
Other —
Coles District
Lisa A. Zargarpur —
Jacqueline M. Gaston —
*William J. “Willie” Deutsch —
Other —
Gainesville District
Jennifer T. Wall —
Patricia A. Kuntz —
Other —
Neabsco District
*Diane L. Raulston —
Joseph H. “Joe” George —
Other —
Occoquan District
Karen L. Boyd —
*Lillie G. Jessie —
Other —
Potomac District
*Justin David Wilk —
Other —
Woodbridge District
*Loree Y. Williams —
Other —
Soil and Water Conservation Director
(Vote for not more than three)
Tammi R. Lambert —
Will A. Linter —
Mansimran Sing Kahlon —
Stephanie J. Cornnell —
Tiziana Bottino —
Others —
Public measures
Mobility/road improvements bond
Shall Prince William County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $355,000,000 to provide funds (including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing) for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring, designing, constructing and improving the following mobility/road improvement projects in the County: Devlin Road Widening; Route 28 Bypass/Widening; Minnieville Road/Prince William Parkway Interchange; Old Bridge Road/Gordon Boulevard Intersection; and Summit School Road Extension?
Park improvement bonds — outdoor facilities
Shall Prince William County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $41,000,000 to provide funds (including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing) for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring, designing, constructing and improving the following park improvement projects in the County: Howison Park Improvements; New Neabsco Park Development; Fuller Heights Park Expansion; Hellwig Park Artificial Turf Fields; and Countywide Trail (including, but not limited to, the Occoquan Greenway and Neabsco Greenway), Open-Space and Accessibility Projects?
