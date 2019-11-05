Prince William County election results 2019

Here are election results in Prince William County, Virginia.

Here are election results in Prince William County, Virginia.

*=incumbent

Virginia House of Delegates

See results as they come in here.

Virginia Senate

See results as they come in here.

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Michael C. “Mike” May —

Amy K. Ashworth —

Other —

Sheriff

*Glen Hill Sr. —

Joshua Lavon King —

Rhonda L. Dickson —

Other —

Board of Supervisors Chairman

John S. Gray —

Ann B. Wheeler —

Donald E. Scoggins —

Muneer A. Baig —

Other —

Member Board of Supervisors

Brentsville District

*Jeanine M. Lawson —

M. M. “Maggie” Hansford —

Other —

Coles District

Yesli I. Vega —

Raheel A. Sheikh —

Other —

Gainesville District

*Peter K. Candland —

Danny W. Funderburk —

Other —

Neabsco District

*Victor S. Angry —

Occoquan District

*Ruth M. Anderson

Kenny Allen Boddye

Other —

Potomac District

Douglas S. Taggart —

Andrea O. Bailey —

Woodbridge District

Margaret Angela Franklin —

Other —

School Board Chairman

Alyson A. Satterwhite —

Stanley Bender —

*Babur B. Lateef —

Other —

Member School Board

Brentsville District

Shawn L. Brann —

Adele E. Jackson —

Other —

Coles District

Lisa A. Zargarpur —

Jacqueline M. Gaston —

*William J. “Willie” Deutsch —

Other —

Gainesville District

Jennifer T. Wall —

Patricia A. Kuntz —

Other —

Neabsco District

*Diane L. Raulston —

Joseph H. “Joe” George —

Other —

Occoquan District

Karen L. Boyd —

*Lillie G. Jessie —

Other —

Potomac District

*Justin David Wilk —

Other —

Woodbridge District

*Loree Y. Williams —

Other —

Soil and Water Conservation Director

(Vote for not more than three)

Tammi R. Lambert —

Will A. Linter —

Mansimran Sing Kahlon —

Stephanie J. Cornnell —

Tiziana Bottino —

Others —

Public measures

Mobility/road improvements bond

Shall Prince William County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $355,000,000 to provide funds (including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing) for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring, designing, constructing and improving the following mobility/road improvement projects in the County: Devlin Road Widening; Route 28 Bypass/Widening; Minnieville Road/Prince William Parkway Interchange; Old Bridge Road/Gordon Boulevard Intersection; and Summit School Road Extension?

Park improvement bonds — outdoor facilities

Shall Prince William County, Virginia, contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $41,000,000 to provide funds (including reimbursement to the County for temporary financing) for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring, designing, constructing and improving the following park improvement projects in the County: Howison Park Improvements; New Neabsco Park Development; Fuller Heights Park Expansion; Hellwig Park Artificial Turf Fields; and Countywide Trail (including, but not limited to, the Occoquan Greenway and Neabsco Greenway), Open-Space and Accessibility Projects?

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.