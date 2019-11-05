Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Loudoun County election results 2019

Loudoun County election results 2019

Abigail Constantino

November 5, 2019, 3:33 PM

Here are the general election results in Loudoun County, Virginia.

*=incumbent

Virginia House of Delegates

Virginia Senate

Commonwealth’s Attorney

*M. Nicole Wittmann —

Buta Biberaj —

Other —

Sheriff

*Michael L. “Mike” Chapman —

Justin P. Hannah —

Other —

Commissioner of Revenue

*Robert S. “Bob” Wertz Jr. —

Sri S. Amudhanar —

Treasurer

*H. Robert Zurn Jr. —

Kannan Srinivasan —

Chairman Board of Supervisors

John C. L. Whitbeck Sr. —

*Phyllis J. Randall —

Robert J. Ohneiser —

Other —

Member Board of Supervisors

Algonkian District

*Suzanne M. Volpe —

Juli E. Briskman —

Other —

Ashburn District

D. M. “Mike” Staton Jr. —

Michael R. “Mike” Turner —

Other —

Blue Ridge District

*Tony R. Buffington Jr. —

Tia L. Walbridge —

Other —

Broad Run District

James G. “Jim” Bonfils —

Sylvia Russell Glass —

Other —

Catoctin District

Caleb A. Kershner

J. Forest Hayes

Sam R. Kroiz

Other —

Dulles District

*Matthew F. Letourneau —

Sree R. Nagireddi —

Other —

Leesburg District

*Kristen C. Umstattd —

Other —

Sterling District 

*Koran T. Saines —

W. Damien P. Katsirubas —

Other —

Member School Board At-Large

Kenya A. Savage —

Denise R. Corbo —

Julia L. “Julie” Sisson —

Other —

Member School Board

Algonkian District 

Atoosa R. Reaser —

Melanie F. Turner —

Other —

Ashburn District

Harris Mahedavi —

*Eric D. Hornberger —

Other —

Blue Ridge District

Ian J. Serotkin —

Ram Venkatachalam —

Other —

Broad Run District

Andrew T. Hoyler —

Leslee M. King —

Other —

Catoctin District

Jenna M. Alexander —

John P. Beatty —

Zerell S. Johnson-Welch —

Other —

Dulles District 

*Jeff E. Morse —

Other —

Leesburg District 

Joe J. Newcomer —

Beth R. Barts —

Other —

Sterling District

Mike J. Neely —

*Brenda L. Sheridan —

Other —

Soil and Water Conservation Director

(Vote for not more than three)

*John P. Flannery II —

*Marina R. Schumacher —

Michelle C. Thomas —

George Melik-Agamirian —

Jasvinder “Jimmy” Singh —

*James K. Wylie —

Others —

Ballot measures

School projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $93,940,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Middle School Classroom Additions; the costs to design, construct, and equip MS14 Dulles North Middle School; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?

Public safety projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $22,870,000
to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip a Fire and Rescue Recruit Training Facility; the costs to design, construct, and equip Leesburg South Fire Station Renovations; and the costs of other public safety facilities approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?

Parks and recreation projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $41,795,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Fields Farm Park; the costs to design, construct, and equip Lovettsville District Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Philip A. Bolen Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Scott Jenkins Park Phase III; and the costs of other public park, recreational and community center facilities projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?

Transportation projects

Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $56,885,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct an interchange at Route 7 and Hillsboro Road; the costs to design and construct a roundabout at Route 50 and Trailhead Boulevard; the costs to design and construct improvements to Westwind Drive; the costs to design and construct a Sterling Boulevard and W&OD Overpass; the costs to design and construct Route 7 Pedestrian Crossings; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?

 

 

 

