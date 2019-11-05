Loudoun County election results 2019

Here are the general election results in Loudoun County, Virginia.
*=incumbent
Virginia House of Delegates
Virginia Senate
Commonwealth’s Attorney
*M. Nicole Wittmann —
Buta Biberaj —
Other —
Sheriff
*Michael L. “Mike” Chapman —
Justin P. Hannah —
Other —
Commissioner of Revenue
*Robert S. “Bob” Wertz Jr. —
Sri S. Amudhanar —
Treasurer
*H. Robert Zurn Jr. —
Kannan Srinivasan —
Chairman Board of Supervisors
John C. L. Whitbeck Sr. —
*Phyllis J. Randall —
Robert J. Ohneiser —
Other —
Member Board of Supervisors
Algonkian District
*Suzanne M. Volpe —
Juli E. Briskman —
Other —
Ashburn District
D. M. “Mike” Staton Jr. —
Michael R. “Mike” Turner —
Other —
Blue Ridge District
*Tony R. Buffington Jr. —
Tia L. Walbridge —
Other —
Broad Run District
James G. “Jim” Bonfils —
Sylvia Russell Glass —
Other —
Catoctin District
Caleb A. Kershner
J. Forest Hayes
Sam R. Kroiz
Other —
Dulles District
*Matthew F. Letourneau —
Sree R. Nagireddi —
Other —
Leesburg District
*Kristen C. Umstattd —
Other —
Sterling District
*Koran T. Saines —
W. Damien P. Katsirubas —
Other —
Member School Board At-Large
Kenya A. Savage —
Denise R. Corbo —
Julia L. “Julie” Sisson —
Other —
Member School Board
Algonkian District
Atoosa R. Reaser —
Melanie F. Turner —
Other —
Ashburn District
Harris Mahedavi —
*Eric D. Hornberger —
Other —
Blue Ridge District
Ian J. Serotkin —
Ram Venkatachalam —
Other —
Broad Run District
Andrew T. Hoyler —
Leslee M. King —
Other —
Catoctin District
Jenna M. Alexander —
John P. Beatty —
Zerell S. Johnson-Welch —
Other —
Dulles District
*Jeff E. Morse —
Other —
Leesburg District
Joe J. Newcomer —
Beth R. Barts —
Other —
Sterling District
Mike J. Neely —
*Brenda L. Sheridan —
Other —
Soil and Water Conservation Director
(Vote for not more than three)
*John P. Flannery II —
*Marina R. Schumacher —
Michelle C. Thomas —
George Melik-Agamirian —
Jasvinder “Jimmy” Singh —
*James K. Wylie —
Others —
Ballot measures
School projects
Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $93,940,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Middle School Classroom Additions; the costs to design, construct, and equip MS14 Dulles North Middle School; and the costs of other public school facilities as requested by the Loudoun County School Board?
Public safety projects
Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $22,870,000
to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip a Fire and Rescue Recruit Training Facility; the costs to design, construct, and equip Leesburg South Fire Station Renovations; and the costs of other public safety facilities approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?
Parks and recreation projects
Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $41,795,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design, construct, and equip Fields Farm Park; the costs to design, construct, and equip Lovettsville District Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Philip A. Bolen Park Phase II; the costs to design, construct, and equip Scott Jenkins Park Phase III; and the costs of other public park, recreational and community center facilities projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?
Transportation projects
Shall the County of Loudoun, Virginia contract a debt and issue its general obligation capital improvement bonds in the maximum principal amount of $56,885,000 to finance, in whole or in part, the costs to design and construct an interchange at Route 7 and Hillsboro Road; the costs to design and construct a roundabout at Route 50 and Trailhead Boulevard; the costs to design and construct improvements to Westwind Drive; the costs to design and construct a Sterling Boulevard and W&OD Overpass; the costs to design and construct Route 7 Pedestrian Crossings; and the costs of other public road and transportation projects approved in the County’s Capital Improvement Program?
