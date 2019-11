Virginia House election results 2019

Election results for D.C.-area House of Delegates races Nov. 5, 2019.

These are results for D.C.-area House of Delegates races. In Virginia, polls close at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. This page will be updated as results come in.

* = Incumbent

You can see all the Senate results on the Virginia Board of Elections site.

District 10 (Loudoun, Frederick, Clarke)

*Wendy Gooditis (D) – XX

Randy Minchew (R) – XX

District 13 (Prince William)

Kelly McGinn (R) – XX

*Danica Roem (D) – XX

District 28 (Stafford County, Fredericksburg)

Joshua Cole (D) – XX

Paul Milde (R) – XX

District 30 (Orange, Culpaper, Madison)

*Nick Freitas (R) — XX

Ann Ridgeway (D) – XX

(Freitas is running as a write-in candidate)

District 31 (Prince William)

*Elizabeth Guzman (D) – XX

D.J. Jordan (R) – XX

District 33 (Loudoun, Frederick, Clarke)

*Dave LaRock (R) – XX

Mavis Taintor (D) — XX

District 40 (Fairfax, Prince William)

Dan Helmer (D) – XX

*Tim Hugo (R) – XX

District 50 (Prince William, Manassas)

*Lee Carter (D) – XX

Ian Lovejoy (R) – XX

District 51 (Prince William)

Rich Anderson (R) – XX

*Hala Ayala (D) — XX

District 87 (Loudoun, Prince William)

Bill Drennan (R) – XX

Suhas Subramanyam (D) – XX

