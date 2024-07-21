Police seek vehicle tied to deadly shooting of woman in Manassas

An 18-year-old woman is dead following a Thursday shooting in Manassas, Virginia, and police are searching for a vehicle tied to the suspected shooter.

Prince William County police are looking for the suspect's vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Ashlin Yamileth Paz, 18, in Manassas, Virginia, Thursday night. (Courtesy Prince William County Police Department) Prince William County police are looking for the suspect's vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Ashlin Yamileth Paz, 18, in Manassas, Virginia, Thursday night. (Courtesy Prince William County Police Department) An 18-year-old woman is dead following a Thursday shooting in Manassas, Virginia, and police are searching for a vehicle tied to the suspected shooter.

Prince William County police said officers went to the area of Pineview Road and Cregger Lane shortly after 8:20 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found Ashlin Yamileth Paz, 18, with gunshot wounds to her upper body in a wooded area. Police said she died at the scene.

Police are trying to locate a 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra sports edition, with Virginia license plate TVT-8777, that was seen leaving the area where the shooting took place. Police said the vehicle may be in Loudoun County.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be random, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Prince William County police.

A map of where the shooting happened is below:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.