Prince George’s Co. off-duty police officer arrested at his home after striking deputy, officials say

A Prince George’s County police officer is suspended with pay after officials say he called authorities for help and then struck a responding sheriff’s deputy at his home in Charles County, Maryland.

The officer, Charles Williams Jr., was arrested and charged with second-degree assault after striking a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Prince George’s County police said the deputy was there to respond to a reported domestic dispute.

When deputies responded to Williams’ call, charging documents said he appeared intoxicated. One other person was also inside the home.

Williams refused to comply with law enforcement’s requests and struck a deputy in the arm, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman told WTOP.

He was then arrested.

The deputy was not injured, according to police.

Williams was also suspended with pay in 2018 after he was charged with resisting arrest without violence in Miami Beach, according to Prince George’s County police.

Williams joined the department in 2015 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, police said.

