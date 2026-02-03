3 measles cases confirmed in DC — possible exposures at Reagan National, March for Life

Health officials are warning about confirmed cases of the measles in people who spent time around D.C. and Virginia, including at Reagan Airport and the March for Life.

Anyone who was around the infected people may have been exposed to the virus, according to health departments in D.C. and Virginia. Those individuals are being asked to look into their vaccination status and watch out for symptoms for the next couple weeks.

D.C. Health told WTOP three visitors traveled through the District while carrying the measles. Some of the spots flagged as potential exposure sites include Metro trains, a medical center, Catholic University’s campus and Union Station.

Two of those cases in D.C. have also been flagged by Virginia health officials.

In the commonwealth’s most recent case, a child with measles took a Metro train out of Reagan Airport and later visited a health center in Haymarket.

Late last week, Virginia confirmed its sixth case of measles in 2026.

Once again, the patient is only described as a preschool age child who visited areas in Northern Virginia. Most of the measles cases in Virginia have been in young children below the age of 5.

Measles is spreading at rapid rates in parts of the U.S., including in South Carolina, where state health officials have confirmed 920 cases since an outbreak began last fall. Just last week, 44 new cases were reported in South Carolina.

These are the potential exposure sites in D.C., according to health officials:

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, at 400 Michigan Ave. in Northeast, between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21

National March for Life Rally and Concert from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23

Catholic University of America, Garvey Hall from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24

Catholic University of America, Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Catholic University of America, Edward J. Pryzbyla University Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Catholic University of America, St. Vincent de Paul Chapel from 9 p.m. to midnight

Metro Red Line Train from Brookland-CUA station transferring at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station to the Yellow Line Train heading toward the Huntington station between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday Jan. 26

Reagan National Airport between 12:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26

Metro Yellow Line train from Reagan National station transferring at the Gallery Place- Chinatown station to the Red Line Train heading toward the Glenmont station between

Metro Red Line Train from Brookland-CUA station heading toward Shady Grove station

Amtrak Concourse, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Ave. in Northeast, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27

Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 176, northbound from Washington Union Station

Children's National Medical Center, Emergency Department, 111 Michigan Ave. in Northwest, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2

These are the potential exposures sites in Virginia, according to state officials:

Heathcote Health Center, at 15195 Heathcote Blvd. in Haymarket, between 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29

Reagan National Airport, Terminal 2, between 12:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26:

Yellow Line train from Reagan National station transferring at the Gallery Place-Chinatown station to the Red Line train heading toward the Glenmont station between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26

What to watch for if you may have been exposed

Health officials say people are considered to be protected against the measles if they’ve received two doses of a measles vaccine or were born before 1957. Virginians can check their vaccination records with a health care provider or through an online portal.

Anyone who may have been exposed to measles in Virginia is asked to fill out this survey from the health department. Health officials will reach out if you need to take any additional steps.

In D.C., you can call 844-493-2652 for advice after a potential exposure.

Symptoms could appear up to 21 days after a measles exposure.

If you’ve been exposed to measles and symptoms of the virus come up, health officials ask that you isolate at home and contact health care provider.

According to D.C. Health, the first symptoms of measles are usually a runny nose, watery eyes, a cough and a fever over 101 degrees. Those symptoms typically show about a week or two after getting exposed.

The rash associated with measles oftentimes doesn’t pop up until three to five days after those initial symptoms.

