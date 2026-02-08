‘That’s crazy’: Mountain of ‘snowcrete’ built at RFK parking lot 

A snow pile 20 feet tall and as big as two football fields has created a "snowcrete" glacier at RFK Stadium parking lot six.

While the grounds of the old RFK stadium site no longer host the pregame cheers and rituals of game-day attendees, the area is now home to a growing pile of “snowcrete,” the nickname given to hardened layers of snow and ice that covered much of the D.C. region.

At the site of parking lot six, residents in the area can spot a 20-foot-tall snow pile that is as big as two football fields.

A social media post from D.C.’s Department of Transportation explained how such a massive snow pile was created.

The post detailed that every 24 hours, 900 dump trucks packed with snow from the streets, schools and intersections from around D.C. would be taken to sites across the city.

During a visit to the site, WTOP spoke to residents who lived close by and were taking in the view for themselves.

“You see just constant trucks coming and going all day long, especially at night as well,” Maggie said. “Unfortunately, it’s all of the dirty black snow so it’s not the beautiful mountains of white snow.”

Along with Maggie was Robbie Harden, who was much more impressed with the parking lot glacier.

“The coolest part is when you actually get up there. It’s like, literally, you look like you’re at the top of Everest,” Harden said. “They pack it in — the piles of snow — that high on all directions. That’s crazy.”

Harden brought his Doberman pinscher Bubba with him. Spoiler alert: Bubba loves it.

“He was jumping up there with me. I mean, the dogs, it’s like a whole playground with them,” Harden said.

It’s good Bubba likes the massive snow pile, because Harden believes it’s going to be around for a while.

“Probably, it’s gonna be May and there’s still going to be clumps of snow out there,” Harden joked.

