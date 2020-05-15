Friendship Heights PF Chang’s closed for good

The last P.F. Chang's in Montgomery County has been permanently shuttered.

The last P.F. Chang’s in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been permanently shuttered.

As of Thursday, the 5406 Wisconsin Ave. location was listed as “permanently closed” on the company’s website.

The closure comes after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all Maryland bars and restaurants closed to dine-in service to stem the spread of coronavirus in March. Eateries have been allowed to do carryout and delivery.

Despite the easing of some restrictions Friday, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms will remain closed during Phase One of the recovery process.

For fans of P.F. Chang’s, several locations remain open nearby, including in Arlington, McLean, Fairfax Corner and Sterling in Virginia, as well as a location in Annapolis in Maryland.

More Coronavirus News