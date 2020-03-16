Hogan orders Md. restaurants, bars, theaters closed as region fights spread of coronavirus

Less than two weeks after the first cases of in the D.C. region, the novel coronavirus is casting a shadow on daily life. Here's the latest.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered all restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms in the state to close effective 5 p.m. Monday.

A Metro Transit Police officer based out of Franconia-Springfield in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dramatic new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all gatherings of over 50 people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. recorded dozens new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday morning, bringing the regionwide total to more than 100.

The White House announced Monday that its annual Easter Egg Roll had been canceled.

Less than two weeks after three Montgomery County residents became the first in the D.C. region confirmed to have the disease, the shadow cast by the coronavirus on daily life is omnipresent: Schools are going remote, area leaders are clamping down on public gatherings, and federal officials are said to be mulling more drastic restrictions on domestic travel.

Here’s what to know about the coronavirus response in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Hogan orders all Maryland bars, restaurants closed

All restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms across Maryland will close indefinitely starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a news conference Monday, in a move to lower infection rates as the state reported its 37th infection.

Social, community, religious or sports events drawing more than 50 people are also now banned on the heels of a CDC recommendation to limit mass gatherings of that size or larger for at least eight weeks.

“We have never faced anything like this before,” Hogan said Monday during a news conference in Annapolis. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding. And unfortunately, far too many people have continued to ignore those warnings and are crowding into bars and restaurants, willingly putting the health and safety of others in grave danger.”

Under the executive order, local authorities, the Maryland State Police and the National Guard — if necessary — will enforce the governor’s orders on bars and restaurants and social gatherings.

“We’re no longer asking for people’s cooperation,” Hogan said, adding: “We’re not fooling around anymore.”

Services and businesses considered essential, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks, will remain open. The order still allows drive-thru, carry-out and food delivery services to continue.

Hogan announced a number of other steps Monday, including expanding the capacity of the medical system, by adding 6,000 hospital beds in the state. There are currently about 9,000 hospital beds for acute care.

Another Hogan executive order prohibits utilities, including electric, gas, water, phone can cable companies from shutting off any residential service, charging any late fees during the duration of the state of emergency in Maryland. In addition, the order prohibits all evictions during the state of emergency.

“While these measures may seem extreme, if we do not take them now, it could be too late,” Hogan said. “I will make whatever decisions and take whatever actions are necessary to save the lives of thousands of Marylanders and to protect our way of life itself.”

Shortage of test kits persists

As of Monday morning, the Maryland Department reported a total of 37 cases of COVID-19.

Earlier guidance from the CDC on who should be tested for the virus limited the number of tests that were performed. While there is no longer strict criteria determining who gets tested, facilities across Maryland are experiencing a “logjam” in testing, because of a shortage of testing kits and the chemicals used in the testing process, said Fran Phillips, the deputy secretary for public health services.

“We hope our governor can work with federal officials to clear up that logjam,” Phillips said during the news conference Monday. “That’s a logjam that every hospital in the state is experiencing and every commercial lab.”

Even as testing capacity is expanded, Phillips said you should carefully consider whether you should seek testing from your doctor.

If you have flu-like symptoms — a cough, difficult breathing and a fever over 104 — Phillips said you need to stay home. It might not be COVID-19, but those are symptoms of a serious illness. If your fever goes up or if you have increased difficulty breathing or chest pain then you should call your doctor or 911 if it’s severe enough.

“Not everyone needs to be tested,” Phillips said. “So until such time as we have adequate testing resources, it’s up to all of us to take care of ourselves, monitor our symptoms, and if we start to feel that we’re in trouble, call your doctor or call 911.”

How long will Maryland schools be closed?

Last week, state education officials ordered all public schools to close for two weeks.

Karen Salmon, the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools indicated to reporters Monday that a longer closure is on the table, but no decisions have been made.

“We are actively looking at the modeling that shows where this is virus is going,” she said. One of the reasons for the two-week closure was to give school officials and local school districts time to assess the situation.

With hundreds of thousands of students staying home from school, Salmon said the state had applied for permission from the federal government to provide three free meals a day to students — instead of the normal two meals a day.

A map of locations where students can pick up meals is available at MDSummerMeals.org.

Salmon said she anticipates serving about 100,000 meals over the next two weeks.

Maryland prep school advises student self-quarantine; DC children’s hospital reports 2 cases

Students of a Glenn Dale, Maryland, episcopal prep school are being advised to self-quarantine after two of its faculty members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a letter to parents, Holy Trinity Episcopal School said they were notified by health officials of two confirmed cases among their High School Prep staff. The school recommended its students self-quarantine until March 25, which is 14 days after classes were last held. Its recommendation did not extend to parents.

“The health, safety, and welfare of our students, families, and community-at-large is our highest priority and we are always prepared to take the necessary action to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” head of school Mike Mullin said in a statement.

A recent episcopal conference in Kentucky has been cited as a possible place of exposure for several cases across the country after several who attended later fell ill — including the Rev. Tim Cole, rector at Christ Church Georgetown, who became D.C.’s first reported case on March 7.

Children’s National Hospital in D.C. also announced Monday that a doctor and a young patient at the hospital had both tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

A statement from the hospital says it informed staff at the hospital on Sunday that the doctor tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The hospital said it is now reaching out to other staff members and families who may have been in contact with the doctor.

In addition, the hospital said, a patient being treated in the hospital emergency department also tested positive for the virus. The emergency department “followed all infection control protocols to protect other patients families and staff and the child did not need to be admitted.”

More Coronavirus News

Leaders of DC, Md., Va. call for more federal funding for drive-through test sites

The region’s leaders are calling on the Trump administration to expand federal funding for coronavirus testing in the D.C. area, saying they will commit to having at least one drive-through testing site in each of the area’s jurisdictions.

The request came in a letter to President Donald Trump signed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower.

“The National Capital Region is home to over six million residents and the seat of the federal government, with hundreds of thousands of employees and contractors serving the Department of Defense and other mission essential agencies,” the letter stated.

“The health of the National Capital Region is a top priority for the continuity of our democratic government and critical to continuing federal government functions.”

In the letter, the three leaders said they are working with local health departments and emergency management agencies to identify proposed drive-through testing sites.

“Given our extensive planning efforts as a region, we are well-positioned to make the best possible use of federal support for this testing,” the letter stated. “We will each commit to host a drive-through testing site in our jurisdiction. ”

The White House has already announced several cities across the U.S. will receive federal funding for expanded testing, including Boston; New York City; Atlanta; Chicago; New Orleans; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; and Seattle.

White House cancels annual Easter Egg Roll

The White House Easter Egg roll has been canceled amid ongoing concerns of the spiraling coronavirus outbreak. First lady Melania Trump announced the cancellation in a statement Monday.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” the first lady said in the statement.

“I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

The Easter Egg Roll, an annual tradition dating to 1878, was scheduled for April 13, the day after Easter. The annual event draws hundreds of children and their families to the White House lawn. The cancellation follows new the CDC guidance seeking to curb large gatherings.

The last time the Easter Egg Roll was canceled was in the early 1950s, when the White House underwent extensive renovations, according to WhiteHouseHistory.org.

