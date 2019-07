In a stunning move, Daron Wint, the accused killer of the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa, takes the stand. Under…

In a stunning move, Daron Wint, the accused killer of the Savopoulos family and Vera Figueroa, takes the stand. Under unrelenting question by veteran federal prosecutor Laura Bach, Daron seems to have an explanation for almost all of the evidence linking him to the killings. It’s almost a perfect puzzle. But will the jury believe him?

<

Photos

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, right, and then-assistant D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham of Washington, D.C., at a May 2015 news conference. A large photo of Daron Wint — identified as the prime suspect in the killings — is displayed next to the officials. (Getty Images/Win McNamee) A photo of Daron Wint released by D.C. police after he was identified as a suspect in the killings. (Courtesy D.C. police) An excerpt of the search history from Daron Wint’s phone. On May 18 — four days after the fire on Woodland Drive — Daron Wint was in New York visiting his fiancee. He searched “10 hideout cities for fugitives,” “5 Countries with U.S. Extradition Treaty,” information about how to remove iCloud from an iPhone 6 and “first 48 in DC.” (Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office) ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Read the full transcript:

Daron Wint Cross Examination by wtopweb on Scribd

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.